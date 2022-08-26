State Senator Becca Balint won the August 9th primary for Vermont’s U.S. House seat with ease. She swamped challenger Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, carrying every county except two, Franklin and Essex. The 22-point spread made it clear Ms. Balint delivered the right message to the cohort that turned out to vote.
The odds are overwhelming that she will prevail in November, becoming the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress. Vermonters should wish Ms. Balint well. The nation is in a moment of tumult; we need her energy and her conviction. We need for her to be an advocate for a democracy challenged by the far right.
There is, however, a cloud on the Balint campaign that needs tending. As reported this week by Seven Days reporter Sasha Goldstein, PAC spending on behalf of Ms. Balint totaled a staggering $1.6 million. Most of it was given in the last month of the campaign and of the $1.6 million total, $1.1 million was given to the LGBTQ Victory Fund by a single individual, 26-year-old cryptocurrency executive Nishad Singh. The PAC then spent $991,911 on behalf of the Balint campaign.
Now we know who was paying for the vast majority of the advertising and mailers received in the last several weeks of the primary campaign.
It’s an unprecedented amount of money for the Victory Fund to pledge to a candidate. It’s an unprecedented amount of money for any single individual to push toward a Vermont candidate of either party, for any office.
That it could, or would happen was anticipated, which is why Ms. Gray asked Ms. Balint to be forceful in her denunciation of PAC money early in the campaign. The sleight of hand between campaigns and PACs through what became known as “redboxing” was also addressed. Campaigns were posting information about themselves on their websites that PACs could use without breaking the law that forbids campaigns from direct communication with PACs.
Ms. Goldstein’s reporting, however, showed the connection between the campaign and the PACs and showed how the Balint campaign changed its wording on the issue of most importance to Mr. Sing which is pandemic prevention. [Really.] Mr. Sing and his boss Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, a crypto exchange firm, and Mr. Bankman-Fried’s brother Gabe, have used Guarding Against Pandemics and Protect Our Future as the funnels to distribute their donations.
The Balint campaign acknowledges it changed the wording on its website to satisfy the donors behind the PACs. Balint campaign manager Natalie Silver was quoted as saying: “They [the donors] said, ‘Hey, here is our policy platform on the stuff. Here are some things we think are important to talk about’ and we had a conversation with them about it. And we were like, ‘Yeah, this is stuff we think that we also support. So we updated it and, you know, had some input from them on that.”
And, perhaps not so coincidentally, a million-dollar media buy was on the way.
Although Mr. Sing wrote the million-dollar check, it’s his boss Sam Bankman-Fried, who is the power behind the multi-million dollar contributions being made to candidates of both parties, although predominately to Democrats in House primary races, and to candidates who had the best chance to win their primaries.
Mr. Bankman-Fried says he is motivated by “effective altruism”, meaning he wants to give his money to data-driven causes that have long-term implications. [The 30-year-old is worth an estimated $24 billion.] He stresses the need for candidates to be willing to work with those on the opposite side of the political aisle.
The takeaway from most Vermonters is why? Why would a 26-year-old crypto executive donate $1.1 million of his money to a candidate in Vermont he has never met and knows nothing about? Why would the crypto cabal be the top contributor to Becca Balint?
A short, albeit cynical, answer is influence. The crypto industry, now in the doldrums, may soon find itself the target of laws that would more tightly regulate the crypto industry. A recent Politico story noted that Mr. Bankman-Fried might spend as much as a billion dollars on “donations” before the 2024 elections.
That gets you through a lot of doors.
It pays for a lot of sympathy.
Perhaps the most pertinent question is one to which Vermonters must respond: Do we care if a single individual can essentially write a million- dollar check to a campaign? Do we care that the million-dollar check is just shy of 400 times the $2,900 limit per election that we as individuals can give?
It is an open question: Once upon a time, a story of this significance would have been front-page news across the state. It would have dominated the airwaves. Today it does not. Have we reached the point where we cannot be surprised, that the play for this sort of out-sized influence is the norm, not the exception? Have we reached that point of tribal politics whereby PACs are only a bad thing if they favor the opposition?
It’s a question for Republicans, Democrats, and, yes, even independents and progressives.
By Emerson Lynn
