Our struggle against Covid-19 has produced one example after another as to how the very few do so much for the rest of us. Even when they did not have to, when there were easier alternatives.
High school commencement exercises are an example. Most high schools and their administrators are doing their best to give their seniors a fitting parting tribute [along with a diploma]. Such efforts are not mandated, and, truth be told, most of us don’t remember our walk across the stage, or much else associated with our matriculation. This year’s group of seniors could have the diplomas mailed to them and, yes, life would go on. They would get over it.
But that’s one of the virus’s silver linings. There is nothing about this year’s graduation that’s normal and, hence, it needs to be remembered as such. School administrators, school boards, student bodies and various school support groups have accepted the challenge understanding the power of simply recognizing others, to tell these students that they matter.
These seniors have had the last third of their senior year twisted beyond anything they could have imagined. Classes were taught remotely. Friendships became digital only. Spring sports were eliminated. The prom never happened. College plans were changed, dropped or put on hold. Stress ratcheted skyward as students had to readjust, which also, in many cases, included having to adjust to changing circumstances at home, including senses of isolation.
To have schools mail the diplomas with a rousing ta ta and thumbs up would have been the icing on the cake.
Which, of course, is why that won’t happen. If ever there were a need to celebrate, this would be the year. With gusto. [With masks on, six-feet apart, families only, no interlopers, no previous conditions, no colds, no sneezing.
But it’s also complicated. Take Bellows Free Academy’s graduation plans. The school has 214 seniors who would typically cross a stage, get the diploma, shake a few hands, listen to a couple of speeches and this would all be done in a long, long two or three hours.
This year?
Roughly nine hours.
Over three days.
Seriously.
The planning involved was perhaps more complicated than any course the school offers. Everything is being planned to the minute. And to the inch. And to the health and safety requirements so mandated by everyone who has the authority to mandate anything.
It’s astounding. Each graduate is given a time and space. Their diplomas are in a plastic container, which they pick up. There are no handshakes. After each graduate, all surfaces are wiped down. They are guided to segregated holding areas where their immediate families may stand and photographs can be taken.
Just to add some formality and seriousness to how carefully the school has planned the event, the St. Albans Police will be there to monitor things.
The Superbowl was only a touch more difficult. As any parent of a graduate knows, it’s worth every minute and even more so given what these seniors have endured. Thanks to the few.
by Emerson Lynn