When a health care model shows a four-year reduction in spending, reduced hospitalizations and improved population health outcomes, people should pay attention, and leaders should figure out how to expand the model.
That is what an independent analysis of Vermont’s All-Payer model recently concluded. It’s the third evaluation of OneCare Vermont, the state’s only accountable care organization and whose organizing purpose is to transform our health care delivery system, in particular to shift from a fee for service payment model to one where the providers are paid according to the population they serve and the quality of the health care they provide.
The analysis was commissioned by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center, the group from the feds that set up the state’ all-payer model, centered around OneCare four years ago to test whether the program could be scaled across Vermont, involving all the state’s health care providers. The intent was to see whether a collective effort could reduce what we spend on health care and improve the health of our population.
The lengthy analysis made public this week indicates that, yes, it has worked and, according to the experts, should be expanded not only in Vermont, but nationwide. Over the program’s four years the group found a significant reduction in Medicare spending - to the tune of a little over $1,700 per Medicare beneficiary, as one example. They found reduced acute care hospital stays, emergency room visits, and readmissions.
The analysis also makes it clear that investing in primary care is essential if the savings are to be realized. That makes sense. The more complete the care at the primary physician level the more likely medical problems are detected early, which also means the cost of future treatments may be avoided.
The analysis of OneCare’s practices also noted the success of giving providers the necessary financial incentives to transform their medical practices. They made note of how a five percent “incentive payment” was crucial in getting primary care physicians to take part in the ACO’s payment model.
In Vermont’s health care environment this is basically the only good news story we have. Vermont’s hospital budgets are going up at a double-digit level, as are our insurance rates. Medical inflation continues to soar. OneCare looks to be the only strategy we have that is slowing the rise in health care costs.
So, why does OneCare’s story go untold? Why the silence? Why is it the punching bag for health care critics? Why, for example, would BlueCrossBlue Shield [BCBS] say earlier this year that it would pause its relationship with OneCare, threatening to pull its 54,000 members out of the program?
Part of the explanation is OneCare’s reluctance to tell its story - a huge mistake. It’s also complicated, and we don’t do complicated. Politically, we have legislators who don’t want OneCare to succeed. There are still holdovers from years past who want a single payer system, nothing else. And for companies like BCBS, OneCare is an existential threat. They worry about a potential system that shifts the risks from payers, like insurance companies, to providers. And, finally, there is the institutional and political impatience that comes with the introduction of a new and complicated system. People don’t understand why it would take OneCare more than a couple of years to get its work done, when it has been known from the outset that it will take a decade or more.
In other words, the fragmented and misaligned state of our health care system works to the advantage of what is in place, but to the disadvantage of people, or organizations, seeking reform - in this case reform that incentivizes the quality of care, not the volume of care.
To make that reform happen means being able to expand the market to all users. Currently, OneCare serves a little less than half of Vermont. To reach its necessary scale, it needs at least a 50 percent increase in participation. That is when the scale of the operation’s benefits become more apparent and undeniable.
To do that requires leadership, the dynamic sort, the kind that relishes taking on the doubters and the kind that isn’t bashful in exposing the self interest of those opposed, or the skeptics. OneCare’s model is the only thing that’s reducing health care costs and improving patient care; surely that’s worth fighting for and enlisting the support of Vermonters burdened by rising health care costs.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.