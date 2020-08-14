This month Vermont legislators are scheduled to convene to finish their work on next year’s Covid-damaged budget. It’s a task without a playbook. More like the wartime pilot bringing in the damaged plane on a ‘wing and a prayer.’
Vermont economists Jeff Carr and Tom Kavet this week told lawmakers the landscape will be littered with the fallout from the next two fiscal years. The consensus forecast is that state revenues will drop an estimated $275 million this fiscal year and an additional $158 million the following year.
In what is touted as good news, the forecast is much less than the $430 million drop that was forecast in April for this year alone.
Yea.
The state also got an additional $130 million in tax revenue in July and it spent about $60 million less than budgeted, money that can be used to help plug the gaping holes ahead.
Yea, and yea again.
What we’re staring at is something we haven’t seen. And Vermont, like most states, is unlike the federal government, which can borrow at will; one way or another we have to balance our budgets.
That’s the nastiness Vermont’s legislators must address. And their visibility is zero. Normally, they have a semblance of control and understanding of what comes in and what goes out. Today, they do not.
There are two factors that make their budgeting efforts almost a pro forma exercise; First, they have no real way to plan for a recurrence of the virus this fall and winter. If a “second wave” hits and the economy is shut down, the numbers tank. Again. Second, legislators haven’t a clue whether another federal stimulus package is coming, or, if it does, what it will include.
It’s the second question that mystifies. Congressional Republicans, and the Trump administration, continue to hold out on any potential agreement with Democrats, despite the very obvious political advantages of giving the unemployed and the nation’s cities and states the help they need to avoid massive unemployment and fissures the size of the Grand Canyon in the states’ economies.
Moody’s Analytics figures that without sufficient federal aid the the U.S. gross domestic product will tank by three percentage points, which would cost us about four million jobs, and a half trillion dollar shortfall in our states’ budgets.
States, Vermont included, are big employers. Their options are reduced if they are forced to balance their budgets, but are given no assistance in doing so. The jobs that are cut represent dollars that are not spent in our local businesses. It’s economics 101.
It’s also a given that the three trillion dollars already pledged by Congress in emergency aid spelled the difference between staying afloat economically and utter catastrophe. Pushing that much money through the economy is all that kept us alive.
But, as the election gets closer the politics gets thicker. Republicans want to spend almost nothing on unemployment benefits [even though the Wall Street Journal’s survey of the nation’s economists reports that it’s better for the economy to have higher weekly amounts than lower amounts.] And they are making the incredulous argument that helping city and state governments plays more to the advantage of liberal states than conservative states. [Who are these guys?]
The stalemate between the two parties remains. There is every possibility it will extend into September, which means Vermont’s legislators could be flying completely blind in their efforts this month to put the final nine months of the fiscal year’s budget in place.
On a wing and a prayer, indeed.
by Emerson Lynn