In Saturday’s New York Times Burlington was described as a once desirable place to live that is being challenged by a rise in violent crime, questionable choices by its city council, and a troubling increase in drug use.
The article, titled “The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont”, begins as a story of local people upset that their bikes were being stolen, and not just a few bikes, but hundreds of them. The police, woefully understaffed, did not have the time to investigate the thefts, which prompted locals to set up their own social media groups to help people recover what had been stolen.
The story spins from one about stolen bikes to one focused on the city’s violent crime and how the perception of the city today is nothing like its perception in the past; a safe city and one of the nation’s most desirable places to live.
The New York Times has a readership of close to 10 million people. The story is not one the state’s marketing department will send out to prospective businesses, climate refugees, or to Vermonters who’ve left but whom the state is trying to coax back. A puff piece it was not.
Nor was it intended to be. It was also the truth. And it stings. We are a small state and what affects Burlington affects us all. The University of Vermont sits on Burlington’s edge and it depends on the city to be a safe place to attract students to its campus. The same is true for local businesses and for Chittenden County- based industry and recreation.
Show the world a picture of unchecked crime and drug use and the result will be the sort of decay that will erode all that has been gained.
As the story noted, a key factor in the city’s decline was the City Council’s decision in June 2020 to cut its police force of 104 officers by 30 percent. The employment cap was set at 74. Today, the city employs 61 officers with only 53 “actively deployed.” It’s not rocket science. A police force cut in half is not able to adequately patrol the community. Word spreads. The rate of crime increases when people understand the chance of being caught is next to nil.
Sarah George, the state’s attorney in Chittenden County, said other cities in Vermont, and the country, are also seeing increases in crime even though their police departments are fully staffed. She said the increase in crime is due to the “consequences of a global pandemic that has dramatically impacted our most vulnerable people” and said the police were using a lack of staff as a convenient dodge for not doing their jobs.
Not only is she wrong, but her guidance is an arrow pointed at the city’s heart. To continue without sufficient police coverage is to ensure that the problem will never be addressed. Yes, there is the need to add social workers and mental health professionals to the mix, but to do that without a concomitant increase in police staffing is ineffective. It’s also as difficult, if not more so, to hire mental health professionals as it is police officers. And, as police officers will ask: With police jobs as plentiful as they are, why work in a city where those in power have no respect for what the officers are being asked to do?
The fundamental issue is one of leadership. If nothing changes then Vermonters can only expect the state of lawlessness in Burlington to increase. Burlington’s proximity to other Chittenden County towns means other municipalities should gird themselves for Burlington’s spill-over problems. Given the fact that Chittenden County represents an outsized percentage of the state’s population and economic vitality, it’s an issue that should draw the attention of all Vermonters.
Mike Rosen, a 79-year-old employee of City Hardware, just across from the city’s newly finished park, gave his own account to the New York Times of what goes on and how he was shocked at the level of crime in the city’s downtown: “No one should run for public office unless they do one year of retail sales work. That is how they really could get to know the population.”
Mr. Rosen, an engineering researcher at UVM, has a point: Do the people who lead the city really understand the issues at a base level, the issues that led the New York Times to report the story it reported, a story that casts a troubling shadow on a city recognized as Vermont’s cultural, social and economic center?
They, obviously, do not. As difficult as it is for elected leaders to admit error and change, that is precisely what needs to happen in Burlington. It’s something felt beyond Burlington, places that do not want their spill-over issues, places that don’t have the resources to respond.
By Emerson Lynn
