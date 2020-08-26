Sometimes you have to back your way into a discussion before the answer becomes obvious and no longer debatable.
That’s starting to happen as the survival of OneCare Vermont takes center stage. The organization is responsible for reforming Vermont’s health care system. It’s the group guiding Vermont from the traditional fee-for-service payment structure, to an all-payer model where payments are based on the population served. It’s an experiment driven by the belief that our health care system should be focused on preventative care and its attendant efficiencies.
For OneCare to survive and for the experiment to be successful it has to achieve the necessary scale. It doesn’t work to have 35 percent of the market involved, which is about where we are now in our third year of the experiment. It doesn’t work at 40 percent, or 50 percent. We need upwards of 75 percent. Truth be told, it’s a process that should cover us all. 100 percent. All in.
But the gears to push this forward have ground to a halt. It costs providers [hospitals in particular] money to participate; they have to fund OneCare and they must put aside money to cover the potential losses. That is over and above the budget misery Vermont’s hospitals have endured with COVID-19.
This month, all Vermont’s hospitals, as required, have submitted budgets to the GMCB, budgets that include the damage done by the pandemic and the costs of staying in OneCare.
Here’s the conundrum: The budget requests submitted by our hospitals are higher than in normal years, for obvious reasons, the pandemic shut them down for four months. Despite the need, the GMCB, being a quasi-political organization, will be reluctant to grant the increases, given its sensitivity to naysayers. Without the increases, hospitals like Northwestern Medical Center, and others, will likely drop out of OneCare. Each hospital that drops out of OneCare makes it that much more difficult for OneCare to reach the scale necessary to be successful.
Kevin Mullin, chair of the GMCB, says he wishes the Scott Administration would be more vocal in its support of OneCare. Experts in the health policy field give the GMCB poor marks for not being “more publicly engaged in making it [OneCare] happen.” Meanwhile, hospitals and independent physicians are ready to jump ship if they can’t be shown a financially defensible way to move forward.
Our current position could be defined as no man’s land. We either go forward or we retreat to the fee-for-service model we’re used to. We can’t remain betwixt and between.
Retreat is not a responsible option. Other states are looking at what we’re doing and understand the value of it. As the experts note, retreating to the status quo would be worse than going forward.
Richard Slusky, who helped create the OneCare model, put it succinctly: “If they’re [GMCB] serious about making it successful, they need to be more publicly engaged in making it happen… Costs are going to increase, it’s not going to be enough to keep all the hospitals alive. Hospitals are going to go bankrupt or change their systems under duress.”
The only way to stay the course is for the GMCB to give hospitals the budgets they’ve asked for, which in doing, maintains their participation in OneCare. This also fits to the narrative expressed by Mr. Mullin when he said that halting the OneCare experiment now is “like giving up in the second inning of a baseball game. You just don’t do that.”
That’s correct. You don’t. But to stay in the game his board has to support the players. Probably for longer than Mr. Mullin and his board would like, and at a higher cost than in normal years. It’s the only way to get from a system that is deeply broken to one that has a chance of being successful.
Mr. Mullin has distilled the issue down to its essence. OneCare’s survival depends on his leadership and how his board defends the ability of our hospitals, and our health care providers, to stay the course. Distilled to a simple declarative sentence: Mr. Mullin and his board cannot cut the budget requests of hospitals and support OneCare and the all-payer model at the same time. One works against the other. Using Mr. Mullin’s words, there is no alternative to OneCare’s survival other than to support the budget requests of our hospitals.
by Emerson Lynn