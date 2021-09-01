On almost every corner, in almost every business’s window, and on almost every social media website there is the common plea for workers. Businesses are begging for help, a post pandemic novelty.
For those returning to work, or seeking new employment, the benefit, for many, is the higher rate of pay. Businesses have been forced to pay more to keep their doors open. It’s also given employees the time and resources to look for other, better jobs. Economists make the case that this benefits the economy long term, terming it the “optimistic economy.”
Meanwhile, in this “optimistic economy” local businesses are still starved for help. Beginning Sept. 4, we’ll see if things on the employment front don’t begin to change. That’s the day that the federal unemployment programs set up to handle the job losses during the pandemic begin to dry up.
Currently, according to the Vermont Department of Labor [DOL], there are about 14,000 Vermonters on unemployment. About 10,000 of those 14,000 are expected to be affected when the federal programs stop, that includes the extra $300 a week for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. There are also federal assistance pro- grams targeted to gig workers and the self-employed, and emergency unemployment assistance for those whose benefits had expired. They end as well.
So the stage is set. There are 10,000 Vermonters who will start to receive $300 a week less than what they are getting now and there are 9,000 currently posed on the Vermont job board, which is just a sampling of the multitude of jobs that are available.
Will the unemployed make their way back into the workforce when the federal assistance program dries up? Will losing that extra $300 a week [on top of what they get from the state] be the incentive they need to go back to work?
One would hope.
The president is urging states that have rock hard unemployment levels to use some of their federal assistance money to help those who cannot find jobs. That makes sense for areas that fit the definition. But that’s not Vermont’s picture. Our three percent unemployment rate ranks us near the bottom national- ly. We don’t have areas of the state that have high unemployed levels baked into their existence.
It would seem logical that knocking off $300 a week would be all the encouragement a person on employment would need to return to work. We’ll see. But the expectation is that while some will return, many will not. Some have adjusted to a life that is simpler, cheaper and less stressful. They’d prefer to do with less.
No problem. For them, that could be a healthy choice.
There will also be those who don’t want to return to work until the Covid-19 virus is completely gone. There will be those who refuse to go back if they are required to be vaccinated, or to be tested on a regular basis, or if they are forced to wear masks at work.
These are personal choices. No one is forced to work. But taxpayers should not be forced to pay
people to stay at home when they are capable of working and have the options to do so safely. The FDA Monday finally gave its approval to the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be fully approved. This eliminates the argument from those who refuse to get the vaccine because it was still “experimental.”
So how are employees to deal with businesses that require them to be vaccinated, or to wear masks, or, if they are not vaccinated, to be tested on a regular basis? Again, that’s a choice for the employee. They are not required to go to work. They are not required to abide by an employer’s mandate.
But they also can’t expect to pick up an unemployment check.
All of this would seem obvious. It’s not. We’ve had 628,238 people die from Covid - almost the exact population of the entire state of Vermont and we still have fools who think the virus is a hoax. Nationally, we still have people - a lot - who continue to refuse the vaccine. In a New York Times story on Monday it was reported that a third of the health care workers at the nation’s largest 50 hospitals had not been vaccinated.
Seriously? Health care workers? Some insist they would risk losing their jobs before they would give up their rights to refuse the injection.
Okay. But not on the taxpayers’ dime. And, again, for the plus column in Vermont, our 86 percent vaccination rate, the nation’s high- est, at least assures us that most of us follow the science and not the hoaxes. Including our health care workers.
by Emerson Lynn
