The University of Vermont Wednesday announced it would eliminate 12 majors, 11 minors and four master’s programs within the College of Arts and Sciences. The response was predictable; those affected were upset. Universities are like limitless buffets, the offerings are supposed to be as varied as the students who attend. They can pick and choose, touting the value of a broad education. To offer less is to be less.
That’s true when the demand is robust and the university is flush. In UVM’s case, neither is the case. The university proposes to eliminate programs that have graduated or enrolled an average of five or fewer students over the last three years. Obviously, the demand doesn’t exist for the programs affected if they attract such a paltry number of students. The reduction is a reflection of the College of Arts and Sciences itself, which has experienced a 17 percent decline in enrollment from 2010 to 2016.
It’s also no secret that UVM needs to find ways to cut costs. It’s staring at a $27.5 million shortfall over the next three years, forced, in part, by declining enrollments and a costly pandemic. The college itself is running a $8.6 million deficit in fiscal 2021, a disproportionate percentage of the university’s shortfall. The goal of this week’s announcement is to reduce costs by $5 million over the next several years.
As an issue of fairness, the 122 students specifically affected are being allowed to finish their degrees. It was a promise made, and it will be a promise kept. Obviously, there will be faculty positions lost, how many is unknown.
The faculty union will respond the way it always does. It will be opposed. A cut to one is a cut to all. The opposition will be as full-throated as it is articulate. And that’s okay. In fact, it’s necessary. Their words will be reminders of the arts’ importance to education; the future is not STEM’s alone.
But in the moment, it makes no sense to pay for something that is not being used. Students are the ones creating the demand and they are the ones paying most of the university’s bills. If a degree in the classics can’t generate interest from more than a handful of students, then it’s time to put the school’s resources to use elsewhere.
While it’s true that a university is not a business in a strict supply and demand sense, it still must be guided by relevance and prudence. UVM has long been an expensive school [although the decision to cap tuition for the last three years has helped] it’s also hemmed in by a Legislature and an appropriation level that is almost dead last nationally. If the income from tuition is capped and the Legislature continues to be tight-fisted then being fiscally tight for UVM requires finding efficiencies. The university must allocate its resources where it generates the biggest return.
Any conversation to the contrary has to include suggestions as to how the university can meet the twin goals of cutting costs and responding to the students’ academic goals.
What doesn’t work?
Doing nothing. Pretending the problems don’t exist.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.