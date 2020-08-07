When Northwestern Medical Center makes the case for its budget before the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] on August 28th, included will be a primer on NMC’s cost of participating in OneCare Vermont and GMCB’s key role in addressing the future of the state’s all-payer model.
The all-payer model, run by the accountable care organization OneCare Vermont, has the single goal of shifting Vermont’s payment system from the traditional fee for service model, to a capitated model, one where the health care system is paid according to the number of people served.
NMC was the first hospital in Vermont to join OneCare outside the University of Vermont Medical Center system. The reason was simple: the new model focuses on wellness, not sickness. It rewards the system for keeping its population healthy. It’s proactive, not reactive.
But it comes with a cost. NMC pays $4.2 million to the ACO each year, which includes dues, a risk reserve and lower collections. Of the 19.9 percent rate increase NMC is requesting, 7.25 percent of it is attributed to remaining part of OneCare, or the all payer model.
NMC’s message to the GMCB is that the only way the all payer model will ever succeed is if the scale is large enough to make the dollars work. NMC put together a mathematical model to show that for the hospital to avoid losing money it would need a minimum of 55 percent of the patient base to be part of OneCare. Today, that percentage is between 30-35.
The not so subtle message is this: The 55 percent participation rate is the point at which it makes any financial sense for the hospital to pursue lower cost preventative health care. Otherwise, from a cost perspective, it’s smarter for the hospital to go back to the old fee-for-service model; it’s more profitable for the hospital, although, as we know, it’s not sustainable cost wise and the patient’s preventative health care needs are ignored.
The reason the all payer model was put in place is that 84 percent of health care costs involve issues of chronic disease, disease that, by definition, is preventable. We are the nation’s second oldest state, so our population needs more of this chronic care. Our youth are also on a trend line for more chronic disease care at an earlier age than their parents. When OneCare came into existence in 2017, its purpose was to stress preventative care in an effort to delay the early onset of our chronic diseases.
The power of NMC’s narrative, getting down to the dollars and cents of what it will take to make the all payer model work, is that GMCB has been put on notice. If the board denies NMC’s rate increase, it puts the all payer model at risk. NMC may not be able to afford to remain with OneCare. Other hospitals -outside the UVMMC orbit — may be forced to follow suit. It makes OneCare’s goal of reaching its 75 percent participation rate by 2022 all the more difficult, if not impossible.
So whose responsibility is it to push OneCare Vermont’s all payer model forward? Clearly, OneCare itself is not able to do its own advocacy. Our elected leaders should provide more leadership than they do, but the political left doesn’t embrace the all payer model, thinking — incorrectly — that it gets into the way of pursuing a single-payer health care system.
The people who have the power to push the all payer system forward are the five people who sit on the GMCB. They are the people who have the information. They are the ones who have the understanding of the health care system writ large. They are the people who have the relationships. They are the people who have the responsibility to separate fact from fiction.
NMC has made the case. It will be up to the GMCB to accept responsibility for the current “health” of OneCare Vermont’s all payer model. How the board responds to NMC’s request will be a key indicator as to the board’s recognition of its role and its responsibility. It will tell us how vital the board thinks the all payer reform model is to the future of good health care.
by Emerson Lynn