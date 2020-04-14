How we manage through the coronavirus will depend on how long it lasts, how we were positioned before the crisis began, and the choices we make as it evolves. It will affect each state differently, and even within each state the impact will vary from municipality to municipality.
In Vermont, for example, tourism supports about one out of every 10 jobs and during the months of June, July and August, the state’s tax department takes in close to a half a billion dollars in what is spent in the state’s hotels, restaurants, bars, etc. That affects us all, big time, but it affects parts of the state more than others. Stowe and Killington, for instance, are almost entirely tourism dependent.
St. Albans, and most of Franklin County, is not. We have always tried to figure out ways to make ourselves more appealing to tourists, but that advantage has always fallen elsewhere.
Perhaps that is just as well. We’re a tiny bit less exposed to the economic free fall. In fact, the local St. Albans economy has a number of things going for it that more vulnerable communities don’t.
We have a strong manufacturing base and most of our industries — particularly those in the St. Albans Town industrial park — are still operating and are not the sorts of industries that are being defined as vulnerable to the virus [mining, oil and gas, transportation, travel, leisure, etc.] Our industries are taking precautions, but are still employing people, and producing things.
St. Albans also has a disproportionately large state and federal employee base, which means those employed still have jobs and regular paychecks. Northwestern Medical Center is still employing its 840 workers. Mylan with its several hundred employees is still up and operational.
And whereas Vermont has always been criticized for its high property taxes, color us lucky, at the present that’s about as stable a source of revenue as a state could hope for. Vermont generates almost a third of its total revenue from the property tax and a quarter from income. [Imagine the impact in Nevada, where almost 60 percent of the state’s revenue is generated from the sales tax.]
No one questions the fact that the transition will be painful, but there will be an enormous amount of stimulus money available and it’s incumbent on Vermont’s leaders — state and municipal — to figure out the most productive ways to use it. It’s not a status quo moment. It’s time to look ahead.
That opportunity applies locally as well. The City of St. Albans needs for the Legislature to put in place the local option tax that was approved by city voters on Town Meeting Day. Whatever that one cent can generate is revenue that can also be used to leverage money that will help maintain the strength of our downtown, and its retailers. Let’s be creative.
The use of the local option tax money applies to the Town of St. Albans as well. Right now, area manufacturers could use a little short term help [and there are a variety of ways this could be accomplished.] It makes little sense to keep salting away the $800,000 the town gathers each year when we’re struggling through a financial crisis the likes of which we haven’t experienced since the Great Depression. Waiting for the appropriate “infrastructure” project seems tone deaf given the pain being felt around us, particularly when it wouldn’t take much money to make a lasting difference.
We are at an inflection point with this crisis. What we become will be different than what we were. It’s important we manage this crisis as the opportunity it is; people will remember who was helped and how. Our choices today will decide how prosperous we will be tomorrow.
by Emerson Lynn