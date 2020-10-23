Politics, as the late Sen. Lloyd Bentsen said, is a contact sport. Not for the faint of heart or thin-skinned. But how the sport is played differs from state to state, party to party, candidate to candidate. And how the “sport” has evolved now includes a social media world that we’ve no idea how to control, an issue that has become the struggle of the age.
Vermont is often spared the worst of it. Whether it’s our small size, or our reputation for a semblance of respect for one another, or both, we don’t suffer the slugfests seen in most states — take upstate New York and New Hampshire as examples.
The nastiest campaign we have going on is the one between Republican Scott Milne and Democrat Molly Gray for lieutenant governor. Mr. Milne and his advisors have elected to push the boundaries with their negativity, but they have yet to prompt calls for locking anyone up, which is the choice of the person who heads their political party, President Trump. Mr. Milne’s decision to go negative actually comes across as desperation; having a discussion of the issues doesn’t accomplish what he needs to accomplish which is to go after Ms. Gray’s character, a strategy often employed to create doubt among the opponent’s supporters. If you can’t convince a majority of the voters that what you represent is worth their vote, then you discredit the opposition hoping the strategy keeps the opponent’s supporters from voting.
This isn’t new, and it happens because it can be effective. Negative campaigning works. If it didn’t, it would have been disregarded a half century ago.
That doesn’t mean it should be dismissed. The conversation should always return to its effect, which, at its very base, should be the quality of the candidates that opt to participate in the process. When the political theatre becomes unbearably hostile are the best and brightest among us encouraged to participate, or do they look at the “contact sport” of politics and decide they would rather have bamboo shoots driven underneath their fingernails?
Is it little wonder that there is almost no competition for Vermont’s three congressional seats? Not only is the task prohibitively expensive, who wants to subject themselves to the misery? Those who do hold office have been vetted so thoroughly and so often that they are practically invulnerable to any challenge.
For simple reasons of longevity that will change relatively soon. The next generation of Vermont’s political leaders is in the offing, which is why it’s important to pay attention to the process and what can be done to create an environment that welcomes the most talented among us. As with any organization, we’re only as good as those who lead us.
A significant part of the challenge will rest beyond our borders. Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc., are finally beginning to recognize they are not neutral platforms, that they have a responsibility to monitor the content they accept and to figure out how to discard that which is obviously inaccurate and patently objectionable. [Facebook, belatedly, now employs 35,000 people to do nothing but monitor what is being posted and to moderate content. What a world we live in.]
It’s become an debate between the importance of free expression, public safety, and what allows us to function as a democracy.
And we’ve only started.
What we can, and should do in Vermont is to insist that our standards remain a little higher than elsewhere. When we spot the untoward, we needn’t be shy in saying so. When we see the nastiness, we need to use the power of the ballot to reject the source.
by Emerson Lynn
