As most social psychology experiments over the past century have shown, it is easy to divide us and, once divided, far more difficult to bring us back together. This “us” versus “them” is what we have with our political parties. Sixty percent of the Democrats polled believe Republicans are a “serious threat to the United States.” Seventy percent of Republicans believe the same of Democrats.
In a Vermont Public Radio interview with Bob Kinzel, Becca Balint, who will be sworn into office in January as Vermont’s single member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said a key priority was to change the “toxic political culture” that bedevils Congress like a swarm of Harry Potters’ dementors.
Ms. Balint is smart enough to know nothing will be accomplished if the two parties can’t figure out how to work together. The Democrats lost control of the House in the November election, but the Republicans’ numbers aren’t large enough to do much without some help from moderate Democrats.
It is a safe bet that most of the newly elected representatives have the same intent as Ms. Balint. They have heard from constituents the disgust with the failure of both parties to work toward a common good. It’s politically correct to say you’ll be the one to bring the disparate parties together.
We’d be disappointed if that weren’t Ms. Balint’s intent.
But to change others means taking an introspective look at yourself. You can’t change others if you are not willing to concede positions of your own. There has to be room in your own consciousness to accept the sincerity of those with whom you disagree. Otherwise, it remains us against them, which has been the case for the last generation.
We have no reason to doubt the sincerity of Ms. Balint, but her climb up the ladder of political togetherness will be steeper than it will be for most others. She’s chosen to become a member of the House’s Progressive Caucus and she’s closely aligned with Vermont’s soon-to-be senior senator Bernie Sanders, someone who is hardly the apostle for “we are all in this together and we need to get along” approach to governing.
Fair or not, Ms. Balint will be tarred by the same brush if she doesn’t find a way to separate herself from Mr. Sanders. That’s less a criticism of Mr. Sanders - whose basic speech hasn’t changed for a half-century - than it is the understanding that Ms. Balint’s strength will eventually be determined by how she comports herself and what she represents standing on her own two feet.
Ms. Balint tells the story of purposely sitting down with a group of newly elected Republicans in Washington telling them, “If we can’t have a muffin and a coffee together, then we’re doomed.” She spoke of the need to stop demonizing one another and to seek a necessary level of dignity in our political tete-a-tetes.
Amen.
To be effective, to be trusted as someone whose mind isn’t closed to different approaches, also means being willing to sacrifice a smidgen of one’s political capital for the greater good. It means being strong enough to stand alone when necessary.
Is that within Ms. Balint’s political range? We hope so. But we’ll soon see.
by Emerson Lynn
