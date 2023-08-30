Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie’s resignation this week was greeted with a sense of relief for most of us in Franklin County. The legislative impeachment committee has stopped its investigation, a replacement is being sought and the process of restoring a little decorum to the office can now begin.
It’s a sad story no matter the perspective. It’s not the way Mr. Lavoie wanted to conclude a long career. But his conduct - and the resulting atmosphere within the state’s attorney’s office - was untenable. No one should have to put up with a work environment in which they are discriminated against, harassed, and otherwise belittled in front of Mr. Lavoie or their fellow workers.
Mr. Lavoie’s defense was that the behavior was a repetition of the behavior he had exhibited since the beginning of his long tenure. People had accepted him up until his election to the state’s attorney’s position. If his behavior was acceptable then, then what had changed, he asked.
That’s thin gruel and Mr. Lavoie knows it. The testimony before the special impeachment committee obviously proved conclusively that it wasn’t acceptable - not decades ago, not last year, not last week, not ever.
It would seem apparent that this should be an easy lesson to assimilate. We have seen countless cases in which men are drummed out of their positions of power because they abused that power. But those receiving the abuse are no longer remaining silent. And they haven’t been. Particularly in the last decade or so. Why aren’t men - or women for that matter - picking up on the fact that not only is the abuse wrong, and that people are being hurt, but that they are likely to be humiliated for their wrong doing?
As the world of psychology teaches us, there isn’t a moment when it clicks, that those inclined to abuse say, oh, I get it now, and stop. We’re all wired differently. It’s also important to understand that appropriate behavior isn’t something that’s agreed to universally. It’s a story with a lesson that has to be repeated and it’s behavior that continually has to be monitored.
We have to continue to write the story, to report the ills.
Look around. Are those who represent us in Congress the models of good behavior? Is Donald Trump the poster child for respect? Is social media replete with those who respect one another?
No. Which is why we must continue to keep the story in front of the public, to stress the importance of treating others as we would be treated.
We will give Mr. Lavoie the credit one should receive by stepping aside. He didn’t have to. He could have drawn the impeachment process out. He didn’t.
The second part of the legislative impeachment process involves Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, charged with simple assault for the kicking of a man held in custody. Mr. Grismore should also resign, as we have urged before. Not only is Mr. Grismore facing the judgment of the impeachment panel, he faces an Oct. 17th hearing before the Vermont Criminal Justice Council which will decide whether to revoke Mr. Grismore’s police certification.
Not only is Mr. Grismore’s conduct being challenged, but so, too, is his ability to do the job.
The people of Franklin County deserve better. This has not been our finest moment and the continued attention works to our detriment. We need to be able to move on. Mr. Lavoie has made his move, Mr. Grismore needs to make his and to offer his own letter of resignation.
By Emerson Lynn
