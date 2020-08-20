The Green Mountain Care Board this week was upbraided for its poor record of controlling health care costs in Vermont.
The criticism cited Vermont’s costs versus the nation’s average. But no context was offered.
The criticism said the reason was likely the consolidation at the University of Vermont Health Network, but didn’t explain how.
The criticism did not speak to the differences in qualities of medical care. Or that we are a more rural and much older state than others.
The criticism said there was a sizable increase in the number of physician practices that were bought up by hospitals but no numbers to show how that makes Vermont’s health care system more expensive than in other states.
And on and on.
The report was issued by, surprise, surprise, State Auditor Doug Hoffer. We say surprise, surprise because it isn’t. Every time the issue of health care is raised, Mr. Hoffer says the same thing. Exactly.
Health care is the easiest political target in Vermont and Mr. Hoffer never tires of the expected headline, which is always some variation of “Auditor takes regulators to task for high health care costs” which was the headline in Vermont Digger this week.
Mr. Hoffer was quoted as saying, “You got to say, ‘boy, who’s at the wheel’…Does anybody have the political will to stand up and say ‘no, this is not right?’ We can do better.”
That’s as deep as Mr. Hoffer goes. No surprise. That’s as deep as he typically goes. His reports are replete with numbers that make good headlines, but the connective tissue is almost always missing. Credible explanations are not part of his narrative.
Mr. Hoffer, as this report shows, is never one to build up. He tears things down. He never has a suggestion as to what the preferred course is. He never has a Plan B. For obvious reasons. If he did, he would have to be its defender. It’s easier to sit in the stands and toss peanuts at those doing the work.
Which is Mr. Hoffer’s specialty.
The story in Vermont Digger also quoted a former investigator for Mr. Hoffer, Geof Battista, who now works for the GMCB. Mr. Battista evidently had some connection with the report and called Mr. Hoffer’s critique “the mangled scraps of my last product… it’s not fit to print: just a collage of lit, data, and statues with no usable conclusions…”
Perhaps. But the report got him his headline; which, in his world, defines success. And he does it will great repetition. Same story, same headline.
We need to ask more of our auditor. He’s becoming Vt.’s version of Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day, the TV weatherman caught in a time loop and forced to relive Feb. 2 every day. We keep reliving Mr. Hoffer.
by Emerson Lynn