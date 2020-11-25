Donald Trump’s primary complaint about Joe Biden was that he had spent 48 years in Washington, eight of them as vice president, and had little to show for it.
It was not an accurate portrayal, but it was the takeaway line people remembered. Mr. Trump was an outsider, Mr. Biden an insider, did the voters really want to retreat into their old ways, with establishment retreads?
Mr. Biden won, albeit by a margin that Democrats find unsettlingly close. The shift of a percentage point or two in a hand full of states could have given us another four years of Mr. Trump.
In the time since the election, we’re getting a preview of what we might expect with this politician who has spent almost a half century of his adult life as a public servant in Washington, D.C., and a person who had run for president three times prior, so someone who is no stranger to the lure of power.
But who we are late in life is often times a better person than who we were in our youth or middle age. Our priorities change. We become a little wiser. What we value in our youth has less allure as life’s twilight settles in. If we’re lucky, we also learn from our mistakes, and from the mistakes of others.
It’s here that Mr. Biden holds the most promise. He, and the people he’s surrounding himself with, lived through the Barack Obama years. They know where they struggled and where they failed. They have paid rapt attention to how they were judged, and how the world has evolved because of them — good and bad. They intend to do better.
Mr. Biden and his team also have the advantage of following Mr. Trump. To most of the world, Mr. Biden is the knight on a white horse. He will need that level of collaboration and cooperation to fend off the increasingly authoritarian models being pushed by China and Russia The people he’s already appointed in the national security area and the foreign policy establishment are regarded as highly seasoned and competent. They will hit the ground running, with much of the world cheering them on.
Perhaps that is not a surprise, but it’s comforting nonetheless. It’s what Mr. Biden’s 48 years in Washington has given us; a list of contacts second to none. He knows people in every circle, every city, every state, and every nation. When he pairs those relationships with the sense of urgency surging through the world’s veins, there is every reason to think Mr. Biden will be able to pull together a world-class cabinet and agenda.
Then, there’s this: We all have a very strong sense that Mr. Biden will not seek a second term. He will be 79 when he’s sworn in as president on Jan. 20. That day he takes over the world’s most demanding job. He needn’t say one way or another, it’s just assumed he’s got four years, no more.
For a president, not having the specter of another election is a liberating thing. It frees up the president, his staff and his cabinet. He doesn’t need to focus on piling up political capital needed to run a second term. Nor is he going to need another job.
That said, his task is anything but easy. He has to show the world as quickly as he can that we are a nation than can be trusted, and that we are committed to rebuilding our capacity and resolve.
Mr. Biden’s first steps are encouraging. Fingers crossed.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
