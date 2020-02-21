Michael Bloomberg had to know he was the target going into Wednesday’s presidential debate. Not a small target. Not something in the margins. He had to know he was to the other five remaining candidates what blood is to mosquitoes; a deliciously easy, nutritious snack.
By the time he left the stage — staggered, really — the blood from his countenance had been drained. He had been bled dry and he had no means by which he could escape. It was tough to watch. It was Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who, from the outset, took him down with the statement: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”
Probably didn’t help him with women. Particularly when Ms. Warren continued the onslaught asking him about sexual improprieties and non-disclosure agreements with past female employees. And he had no response.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders pounced on Mr. Bloomberg’s policing policies as Mayor of New York City, playing to the concerns of African Americans. Ms. Warren and Joe Biden, an unlikely duo, piled on, basically accusing him of pursuing policies with the direct intent of discriminating against minorities; acting on behalf of the privileged.
It was Mr. Bloomberg’s choice to participate in the Nevada debate. He’s not on the ballot for next Tuesday’s vote. He could have deferred and continued to spend his money building his relationship with voters over the airwaves and social media. He would have been criticized for doing so, but the damage would have been minimal compared to what was inflicted upon the multi-multi-billionaire.
He gambled, and lost.
But, for the democratic process, it was important that he chose to do so, even if it was his over-confidence speaking. Debates are real, 30-second TV spots are not. If he is to convince Democratic voters that he is the person best positioned to beat President Trump, he will have to improve his debate performances. And not by a little. We’re talking strides measured in football field lengths.
It remains to be seen how last night’s debate will affect the fortunes of the other candidates. A good share of the pundits thought Ms. Warren put on the best performance, but whether she is able to peal some of the far left’s support of Mr. Sanders is an open question [she did have the best fundraising night of her candidacy, if that’s any measure.] Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ratcheted up their internecine battle for the title of best moderate to replace Mr. Biden, although the same pundits saw Mr. Biden’s performance as being his strongest so far, but was it enough to turn his fortunes around in time to win in South Carolina? Or does Mr. Sanders’ expected win in Nevada — his third straight — convince the voters in South Carolina that Mr. Biden’s time has passed?
The big event, of course, is March 3, Super Tuesday, when 14 states [including Vermont] have their primaries. That’s 11 days away and perhaps the most important day of the primary season; a full 40 percent of the population will cast their vote.
Which leads to one of the most telling exchanges of the evening, when moderator Chuck Todd asked whether the candidate arriving at the party’s July convention with the most delegates should get the nomination, ignoring the rule that the winning candidate should have a majority, not simply a plurality.
Of the six candidates, only Mr. Sanders said the person with the most votes — even if it’s by a single delegate — should be the nominee.
At this point, Vermont’s junior senator is in the lead. Comfortably. Normally, the person in the lead is the target but because Mr. Sanders is so far to the political left, the remaining four are trying to claim the “anti-Bernie” title that could be put into play as the primary season closes in on Milwaukee. The surest way to a contested convention is to have the remaining candidates strong enough to siphon off votes from Mr. Sanders. Mr. Bloomberg obviously didn’t help himself. He may have helped the others by being the foil they needed to regain, or maintain the momentum necessary going into Super Tuesday. It’s a script that would be hard to make up.
by Emerson Lynn