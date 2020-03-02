Beginning this week, the Messenger will be expanding our weekend edition to cover Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This means we will be publishing a print newspaper five days per week instead of six. The Friday paper is being repositioned as our expanded weekend edition and will have all of our inserts and many other added features. Local news and sports content and updates will be posted on www.samessenger.com all weekend long.
Last October, we made a decision to shift our printing operation to the Burlington Free Press. As we adapt in the fast-changing newspaper and media environment, we want to invest in our local group of employees, local news and reporting, our digital infrastructure and our local sales and marketing resources versus a printing press that requires lots of capital to keep up with reader and advertiser printing quality expectations.
In February, the Free Press notified us that they were shutting down their press facility in Burlington and moving their printing to Portsmouth, NH—up to a four hour drive each way. The Free Press was the last remaining newspaper printing press still in operation in the state of Vermont. Our option to move with them to Portsmouth required moving our deadlines to 6:00 pm-7:00 pm for the Monday-Friday publications and 6:00 am on Friday for the Weekend publication. We remain committed to providing the best product possible for our print readers and advertisers so these deadlines were not an option for us to consider. Beginning this week, we’re now being printed by Quebecor in Montreal, and we’ve been able to maintain our current publishing deadlines. When assessing current news and printing deadlines of the Friday and Weekend papers and given our new printing logistics, we felt we could strengthen our print product by publishing five days vs. six. Here’s why...
Readers will be getting more local news, features and high-interest content versus what we currently publish Monday-Saturday. You may have noticed that the Messenger was 56 pages this past weekend, up from the regular 48 pages. Monday-Thursday publications will be 24 page or more as our advertising base of customers continues grow, which on most days represents a 50 percent increase in the number of pages. We’re also adding a full-time journalist in our newsroom to bolster local news coverage in Franklin County.
Local sports coverage since August 2019 has been significantly improved. Reader and community feedback have been extremely positive across the county.
You’ll notice fantastic printing quality—thicker paper, crisper photos and clearer text. We should note that Seven Days in Burlington is printed by Quebecor and this was a factor in our decision-making process. Several other respectable Vermont-based weekly newspapers print at Quebecor.
In September of 2019, we invested in the technology required to significantly improve our digital product and user experience at www.samessenger.com. For a very reasonable cost of $5/month or $50/year, digital subscribers can enjoy our content on their phone, IPAD or desktop and can access our newly designed e-edition. Due to the growth of our digital product, the total number of Messenger subscribers has increased 20 percent. Our digital audience growth has been explosive with over 68,000 users in the past 30 days, up from 28,000 a month, prior to the launch of the Messenger’s new website in September.
As you probably know, the newspaper industry has been disrupted and on a rapid decline for the past ten years or more. We’re proud to inform you that this is not the case in Franklin County with the St. Albans Messenger. The entire LOCALLY-BASED team of employees here at the St. Albans Messenger would like to thank our readers and advertisers for their continued support and patronage. Because of your support, we’ve been unique not only in Vermont but across our industry—we’re growing revenue and investing in local people and resources to help make a difference in Franklin County!
We welcome feedback that can help us improve the St. Albans Messenger and the service we provide our subscriber and advertisers.
Jim O’Rourke
Publisher