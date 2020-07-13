Four decades ago, St. Albans had two hospitals. The first was the St. Albans Hospital, located where Bellows Free Academy is today. The second was the Kerbs Memorial Hospital, built in 1948, on upper Fairfield Street. It soon became impractical for a community of our size to have two competing hospitals; in 1978, they merged at the Kerbs site, forming Northwestern Medical Center.
With the merger came an instant healing between the city’s two medical factions and the beginning of a 40-year growth span that has quintupled the hospital’s size. The physical and economic footprint of NMC today bears no resemblance to its early history. NMC’s presence has been pivotal in creating and maintaining Franklin County’s reputation as one of Vermont’s strongest economies.
So when the community reads of NMC being described as “financially beleaguered” and in need of returning to a “small community hospital” status it triggers a sense of alarm. NMC has always been more than just a hospital; it’s been a community leader, an innovator and a tireless advocate on behalf of our communities. That’s what great organizations do. So it’s hard to simply acquiesce when we see the hospital suffering, when we see the state’s regulators pushing it into corners that provide fewer services, less leadership and less innovation.
That doesn’t mean the state’s regulator — the Green Mountain Care Board — needs to bless everything the hospital does. Hospitals are businesses and they need to be accountable for their decisions. When the hospital announced this week that it would close its Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery program, saving the hospital $500,000 a year, it made sense in that the services could be filled by the Howard Center, which already runs a similar service. All duplicative services should be reviewed.
But the roots of NMC’s financial struggles go back a number of years. NMC was almost always the state’s lowest cost provider, and it routinely was at the low end in its rate requests. It was regarded as one of the state’s best run hospitals and it had, not that long ago, roughly 350 days cash-on-hand. More than any other hospital in the state.
Regulators began to see NMC’s cash reserve as something they could use to force NMC to cut its rates, which they began to do. NMC has had its cash-on-hand cut in more than half. And the drain continues.
In other words, NMC has been punished for being the best at what it does, running a hospital. In hindsight, perhaps it should not have strived to be the low cost provider, gaining the reputation for also being the hospital requesting the lowest rates. There was no upside, which, if you think about it, is ridiculous.
NMC has had its problems, as do all hospitals. It struggled mightily with a new electronic health records system this year and last. Keeping a stable of practitioners is always a challenge in a small rural state. And its role within the OneCare payment reform system, while early and pivotal to the organization, has been expensive.
But this is also a hospital that led the state with its RiseVt program, understanding the crisis the state faces with wellness issues. It’s a hospital that, for the last 40 years, has been at the table each and every time the community needs support or guidance. It’s been a hospital with 840 employees whose paychecks support the rest of us.
So when NMC is called “financially beleaguered” it’s important for us to know the path forward. It’s important for regulators to understand that the hospital is more than a bank account, that the synergy it spins goes beyond its operating rooms, that its regulatory decisions have consequences.
It’s a challenge far more complicated than just requiring a hospital to cut costs. Anyone can cut. That’s the simple stuff. It requires next to no intellectual heft. What’s hard is being fiscally responsible and strong at the same time. What’s hard is leading when the system’s regulatory inertia is designed to hold you back.
NMC is, by definition, a “small community hospital” just like Vermont is a small state. But there is no value in retreat if it is designed as being less than what we have been. It can be different, but not less, which is a message NMC needs to deliver to those who need to know — the community and the state’s regulators. After 40 years, it’s what the community expects.
by Emerson Lynn