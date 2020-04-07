In the weeks since the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted our lives here in Vermont, we have all struggled to adjust. Our work lives, home lives and social interactions have all changed dramatically. In Franklin and Grand Isle Counties, these changes have affected some of us more than others. Those with young children, those who have lost income, and those with limited transportation are feeling the effects more extensively than others without those additional demands.
As regional Superintendents, we are keenly aware of the challenges facing our families and community members. A crisis such as this one impacts the whole community and shows how interconnected and dependent we are on one another. Our teachers and staff are so important in the lives of our communities’ children and their families. This extended closure of school has clearly demonstrated this dedication. We are immensely grateful to our entire school staff for their tremendous efforts, generosity and kindness to our students.
Some examples of this dedication include the hundreds of teachers, para-educators, custodians and administrators that arrive early every morning to load food on buses and hand out food at pick up sites and deliver meals to children on school buses. The food service employees from the Abbey and our local schools are preparing thousands of meals every day in this unprecedented situation. Our bus companies and drivers have not hesitated to support this effort. The drivers are making multiple runs to get food where it is most needed.
Our schools have either been providing child care to essential workers, or they have been working closely with those families, private providers and the Child Development Division to match them with appropriate childcare.
Our teachers have been learning how to completely redesign the way we implement curriculum. We are prioritizing essential learning, retooling and completely changing their instructional practice to create equitable learning opportunities for all learners in a remote environment. That is an impressive task. At the same time, teachers are making connections with their students to ensure they are safe and well during this stressful time.
Many have thanked our teachers for “stepping up”. While we appreciate that sentiment, we are not surprised. Our communities’ educators are committed professionals who show their dedication to the wellbeing of students and families every day. We know they are the kind of people who are willing to give everything they can to support their students. We are very proud to lead schools where service to the community is evident even under the most challenging circumstances.
We thank the educators, support staff, students, families, and our communities as a whole for the flexibility, care, and compassion everyone has shown for each other. We will get through this together and are Franklin and Grand Isle County proud and strong!
Julie Regimbal. Missisquoi Valley School District
Kevin Dirth, Maple Run Unified Union School District
Lynn Cota, Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union
Donald Van Nostrand, Franklin West Supervisory Union
Michael Clark, Grand Isle Supervisory Union