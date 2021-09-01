On Monday, the Chinese government ruled that online gaming for their nation’s children would be limited to an hour on the weekends and holiday evenings. It’s a dramatic reduction from the country’s 2019 restrictions which limited online gaming to 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on the weekend. The move, reportedly, comes from parents who think online activities are “seriously harming their [the children] normal study, life and mental and physical health” according to a New York Times story.
It gets better. The government is cracking down on fan clubs, celebrity worship and basically any online activity that centers on entertainment or pursuits that threaten the Communist Party’s values.
Here, of course, the story is radically different. Gamers, on average, spend almost eight and a half hours a week playing games and the general population spends almost 17 hours a day in front of a screen, whether it be television, a phone, or a computer. According to the surveys, people estimate that about half the time spend on the screens is actually productive, half is wasted.
In those same surveys, roughly half of the American parents polled also believed their children were spending too much time in front of their screens and a high percentage also confesse they were powerless to control what their children watched.
So, the Chinese government recognizes the same concerns as are being recognized here, but they can do something about it, or think they can, and we cannot.
Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the future of his company, and the Internet in general, is a “metaverse” which is a virtual environment in which 3-D worlds are shared, creating a place where all functions of life are conducted, and technology is all encompassing. It would also be a world controlled by the giants of the industry, like Facebook, the objective being to consume even more of our time and attention. You would work there. You would play there. You would communicate there. You would think there.
And, of course, as Mr. Zuckerbert would argue, we would trust those in charge to be wise, unfailingly fair, and foresightful. The dark side of social media would be no longer.
The Chinese government has seen the same vision. That vision is more threatening to them than to us primarily because, unaddressed, it allows for the power, and control, to seep beyond the reach of the party’s dictatorship. A “metaverse” could be problematic, allowing for opposition to the party’s rule to mount. It’s the interconnected aspect of the Internet that has always concerned China’s Community Party; the more connected the populace the harder it is to control a country of 1.3 billion people - roughly four times our size. It’s not that the government sees gaming among its youth as the problem, it’s the size of the cohort and the potential for that cohort to be galvanized by messages other than that of the central government.
To Americans, what the Chinese government has done is completely foreign to us. Not only would our laws prevent our government from mandating such behavior, they couldn’t do it if they wished. Even those of us who would like to see less control from big tech would recoil at the thought of the government having enough power to control what we do in our homes, or having the brass necessary to tell us what we could or could not do on our phones, or what we could watch on our screens. There is also no defensible means by which the policy could be enforced.
The Chinese, in contrast, have an all-encompassing enforcement apparatus within the nation’s Community Party; it’s intertwined in all parts of Chinese life. The Chinese are also content with the party and how it’s moved the world’s second-largest economy forward. The average person-on-the-street in China would prefer what they have to what they are shown about life in America.
We understand that. We also understand that the world continues to change and to change fundamentally. The change technology has brought to our lives today, as miraculous as most of it has been, has its challenges, particularly when it comes to entertainment, our health and our productiveness. And particularly with our children.
As clumsy and overwrought as the Chinese government may be with its limitation of screen time to its youth, how are we approaching the same issues? When we acknowledge that we spend 17 hours a day in front of a screen and that half of it is time wasted, how is that okay? So today’s youth can expect to spend 44 years of their lives in front of a screen, and they know, in advance, that half of it could be spent doing something, anything, that might be more useful, or rewarding?
Are we to glean from all this that the world’s oldest democracy doesn’t have a way to bring up the obvious?
by Emerson Lynn
