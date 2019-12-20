We’ve had a busy and productive year to cap off the decade. I couldn’t be more grateful to our town staff, who work tirelessly to deliver the services and amenities we expect of Milton. Team morale is strong and we’re all ready for another exciting year of working with friends.
I want to thank you for your support in 2019. The investments you allowed us to make in municipal projects helped bolster Milton and keep it a desirable place to live for generations to come. After a rough last winter with relentless freeze and thaw cycles, our roads were worse for wear. The highway crew was called out 58 times between November 2018 and April 2019. We are very grateful that this winter has started off a bit more mild.
We completed a number of high profile highway projects around town this summer/fall. These projects were long overdue. We began work on the new sidewalk project from Nancy to Haydenberry Drive early this month which is scheduled for completion late summer of 2020.
We kicked off the holiday season on December 7th with our 7th Annual Tree lighting ceremony. Recreation Director Kym Duchenseau and assistant Ben Nappi with support of the Milton Independent and a number of local businesses continued a great tradition. Facilities Director John Bartlett with assistance from Justin Bergeron and Barrett’s Tree Service did an amazing job decorating the tree this year. The weather was perfect and we were joined by several hundred people to welcome in the holiday season.
We said farewell to Public Safety Director Taylor Yeates this month. Taylor left after five years of service to the Town, two years in this position. We truly appreciated his insight. Taylor challenged us to think differently, and worked well with the team. He did a great job rebuilding the rescue department. Taylor is now returning to school to study veterinary medicine. We wish him well.
Our municipal finances are in good condition. We continue to purchase locally and work hard to responsibly spend taxpayer dollars. As we enter 2020, we have challenges to face like the rising cost of health care and benefits for our employees. Your support of a $1 million paving bond funded much-needed roadwork around town last summer but, it will result in a property tax increase next year. It costs more to provide the same level of service year after year.
The balance required to keep property taxes low and maintain services is very challenging. I am hopeful you will continue to support the valuable services that benefit our town each and every day.
Please consider helping us continue to move Milton forward. We have positions on boards, committees, emergency services, special projects, community events and more. It’s your voice and vision that will help us advance as a community.
In closing, I’m pleased to see the changes we made in 2019. I’m confident we’re bettering our town each and every day. And I am thankful for the town staff and your support in making our community a better place. Together we can continue making Milton a better place to live, work and raise our families. Thank you. Happy Holidays!