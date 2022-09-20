A U.S. District Court judge in Florida last week approved moving forward with the proposed sale of scandal- plagued Jay Peak to Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts [PRGI] for an estimated $76 million. Barring the unforeseen, the deal should be com- pleted before the first flake of snow falls.
It could not happen fast enough.
It has been six years since the EB-5 cloud descended on Vermont’s Jay Peak, but it seems an eternity when the scandal and two years of the pan- demic are twined. [In Jay Peak par- lance the experience mimics being stuck on the Flyer chairlift in a sub- zero gale. Without gloves or a mask. You’d pay good money to be any- where else.]
For Franklin County, the flip from the tortured past to the present will be a relief. The resort is one of our largest employers. The mountain itself is regarded as the best skiing east of the Mississippi. It averages 359 inches of snow per year, which dwarfs most areas. It’s also legend- ary for its glades and out-of-bounds skiing.
We need it to be healthy once again, and Vermont needs an end to a story that clouds not only Jay Peak but the
industry.
To that end, as long and as drawn
out as the process was, the receiv- er, Michael Goldberg, is to be given his due for his part in managing the resort and being able to negotiate his way through the labyrinth he inher- ited. He stepped in just as the resort was in its last stages of development, and at its most troubled time finan- cially. And he faced the daily barrage of inquiries from the press, lawyers for the plaintiffs, and state and fed- eral government.
It’s hardly a job anyone would sign up for knowing in advance what was ahead.
It is also in the midst of unparalleled challenges that you find the leader- ship capable of keeping the workforce together and properly motivated. Jay Peak general manager Steve Wright has not only succeeded in keep- ing his workforce together but has established himself as one of the best general managers in North Amer- ica. Thankfully. A company is only as good as the person who guides it. Considering how dependent northern Vermont is on Jay Peak’s health, we should be thankful he stayed on task when others might not have.
As for Pacific Group Resorts, they
have a solid history in managing resorts but are a relatively small group when compared to industry giants like Vail Resorts, which owns 41 resorts, including three in Ver- mont - Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow.
The company’s smaller size is viewed as more appropriate for Jay Peak. There has always been a fear among the Jay Peak faithful that a Vail Resort-like owner would sub- tract from Jay’s prickly sense of indi- viduality. Pacific Resorts, with its five ski areas in North America, seems a better fit. The hope is that the com-
pany not only capitalizes on the value of Jay Peak’s mystique but that it also makes the necessary infrastructure investments to allow the resort to improve its skier experience. [Better lifts, more snowmaking.
As ancient as it seems, it’s also relevant to remember what Jay Peak was before the first EB-5 dollar was collected, and what it is today. There is no comparison. It is an asset with- out par in northern Vermont and the hope should be that its shine returns.
It’s time for a Jay Peak to have a makeover.
by Emerson Lynn
