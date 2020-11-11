In the presidential election just completed, a record 372,000 ballots were cast by Vermonters, a 14 percent increase over the previous record set in 2008, with the Barack Obama presidential election. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is considering whether to change the state’s election laws to permanently allow mail-in ballots in the future, a key to the record voting numbers.
If the integrity of the election proves intact, and there is no sign to the contrary, then the purpose of our elections is to encourage people to vote, which means removing obstacles. As it becomes easier to vote, the more people will choose to do so, as we just saw.
Mr. Scott was reluctant to sign on with Secretary of State Jim Condos this past spring when Mr. Condos [and the Legislature] pushed to expand mail-in voting for the general election. The point became moot when the Legislature voted to do so and eliminated the governor’s role in the decision.
Despite the time crunch, it turned out to be a nearly flawless experiment. It also satisfied the public’s need to be able to vote, and to do so safely, given the concerns about in-person voting and Covid-19.
The governor is still considering the proposition of having mailed out ballots be a permanent thing, but he does consider it a good idea for Town Meeting Day. The pandemic will still be with us; it’s the only safe means by which the election can be held and still have acceptable voting numbers.
The governor also makes the point that despite the Norman Rockwell tint that Town Meeting Day projects, it’s actually a non-event for most Vermonters. Our “direct citizen lawmaking” on the first Tuesday in March is a participatory flop.
For those towns that hold meetings and vote from the floor, the average participation rate is in the neighborhood of 10 percent. And that’s being generous. We’re lucky to reach into the mid 20’s in those municipalities that open their polling places.
In other words, we could hardly do worse.
The opportunity to change is one of the silver linings given to us by the pandemic. Mailing 500,000 ballots to eligible Vermont voters is not something we would have tried without the need being forced. But it’s been done. It was highly successful. It’s something that will be repeated for Town Meeting Day in March, 2021.
This is not an experiment unique to Vermont. Oregon has had mail in voting for decades. Eight other states have mail-in ballots. It’s not as if we’re inventing something that doesn’t have a decent track record to emulate.
The bottom line is that mail-in voting raises the potential of increased voting numbers. On Town Meeting Days, when we vote on our school and municipal budgets, and elect those who lead us locally, we would have a very reasonable chance of more than doubling our turnout, which would still be 10-20 percent less than during presidential elections.
That’s a pretty low bar.
To put the question in a different context, ask yourself why we would continue a process that — in most cases — gives people a single day to exercise their right to vote when mail-in voting expands that opportunity many-fold? Why would we limit ourselves? Why would we let the weather, sickness, work, or simple inconvenience be an excuse not to vote, when mail-in balloting eliminates all excuses?
Mail-in balloting also works to encourage those just old enough to vote to start the process early. It educates them to the importance of participation.
The proposition is something that has nothing but upsides. It’s something our public officials, including the governor, should champion.
by Emerson Lynn
