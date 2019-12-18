Affordable housing continues to be a key part of any Vermont discussion when it comes to growth and the ability of the state to attract businesses and workers. Our housing stock is among the nation’s oldest, what we have is limited in numbers and is expensive, particularly in Chittenden County, our property taxes are high, and millennials are showing a preference for the city and its amenities. Determining how to respond to these various circumstances has proven elusive.
Maura Collins, executive director of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, argues that going forward the state needs to focus on centering housing developments near, or in town centers, pointing out that the cost of housing involves more than the monthly mortgage. For those who commute to work, there are the obvious additional costs of gas and car maintenance. And there are a lot more commuters than in years past — 6,000 more today than in 2009, 6,000 commuters who spend an hour or more going to and from work.
That’s a lot of time lost to traveling. There is also the environmental cost associated with commuting; 43 percent of Vermont’s emissions come from the transportation sector, a testament to our rural condition.
Ms. Collins also stresses the fact that building homes on the city’s fringe increases the costs for municipalities because they need to build more roads and add more sewer lines and provide emergency services. Hence, she advocates for the “sustainable growth” model, meaning growth centered in our downtowns center, and growth connected to amenities and things like sidewalks that make a community more appealing to millennials. The idea is to create circumstances whereby the worker is closer to his or her place of employment, and to places to shop and eat.
Ms. Collins also advocates for more robust public transportation, which would lessen the environmental impact of individual car traffic, and she stresses the need for communities to revisit zoning regulations that add to the cost of housing.
In sum, most all of what she advocates is something we’ve done in St. Albans, in addition to recognizing how revitalization efforts are key to a community’s medium to large employers. In general, they are recommendations that guide growth to the state’s larger cities and towns and are problematic to our more rural environs.
What’s interesting is that the focus is on “sustainable” growth, as if we have so much growth coming our way that we have to distinguish between what’s sustainable and what’s not. As a state, we’re basically desperate for any growth, anything that adds jobs and revenue. We can’t afford to be that picky, after all we’re paying people to move here, right?
And even when something remarkable is accomplished, like the revitalization of the City of St. Albans’ downtown, we battle the negativity of a state auditor who picks it apart, insinuating that the revitalization would have happened without the TIF process used to finance it.
Take a look at the difficulty the City of Burlington has had in trying to build the $225 million CityPlace project on Church Street, enduring years of legal challenges.
It should be obvious that pretending to be more selective than our station merits has its consequences.
The goal of economic and environmental sustainability is obviously on the top of everyone’s wish list. The opposite of sustainability is something that is not sustainable, which gathers no one’s vote. But what we want, and what we work toward are too often separate pursuits. We may recognize the need to reduce the level of commuting, but we don’t pledge the level of support necessary to make public transportation something the public would embrace. We may want to have denser housing development in our city’s center, but we’re not willing to change the look of our neighborhoods by increasing zoning densities. We may want to rebuild our downtowns, but we’re not ready to relax Act 250 regulations enough to make the rebuilding economically feasible, and part of our legislative leadership remains leery of the power of the public-private partnerships that have been so successful in Barre, St. Albans and Burlington.
There is a reason people and businesses build at the city’s edge. It’s cheaper. A lot cheaper. And building at the city’s edge involves fewer regulations and less governmental interference. If Vermont wants sustainable growth then it needs to go all in on efforts to make building in our downtowns as affordable as building at the city’s edge.
Equally important, is the telling of the story when we do get it right. Vermont is in the midst of a demographic battle that will determine how we prosper in the near and long term. Affordability — at all levels — is the central issue. Finding models that work [St. Albans being king among them] and replicating the success elsewhere, is what would help meet the state’s needs, and it would do so “sustainably.”
By Emerson Lynn