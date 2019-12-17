Burlington’s police chief Brandon del Pozo resigned from his position Monday, the victim of his own misdoing. He created an anonymous Twitter account to take on a local troll, and he lied about doing it when asked. He lost the trust.
The fake account was up for less than an hour; the chief took it down after a moment of introspection [and some tweets.] But it wasn’t the action of setting up the account that ended Mr. del Pozo’s career with the City of Burlington’s police force. Or what was said in the tweets. It was the lie. A reporter asked in July whether the fake account was his and he said no. And he kept saying no.
When the chief confessed, five months later, he put his defenders — including the mayor and members of the Burlington City Council — in an untenable position. Mr. del Pozo tried to excuse his behavior attributing it to a mental condition caused by a serious biking accident. It was clear he had his supporters, people who knew him and his work, people sympathetic to his circumstances, people empathetic enough to understand human nature’s frailty.
But, like the sand beneath your feet being swept out to sea, he fell to the lie’s undertow. What we are given is integrity, when that’s lost, all else is questionable. People in public positions, a police chief being one, are held to a higher standard. Mr. del Pozo was right to offer his resignation. He had lost the trust essential to do his job.
There is, however, a cautionary tale that goes with the story. A glimpse was offered by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George when she was quoted as saying Mr. del Pozo’s fake Twitter account was “immature at best” but then went on to say:
“I absolute wish I had a bogus account at times. People say very, very mean things on social media, sometimes without any accurate information, without having any concerns for the fact that I am a public official but I am still a human being. And those things have literally kept me up at night.”
Ms. George is spot on.
Mr. del Pozo’s Twitter target was basically an internet troll who specializes in the art of tearing people down, or being unduly critical. For trolls, public officials are easy targets. And appealing. Public officials have followers and the trolls ride their backs basking in some of the attention that spills their way. They’re largely cowards who can only find happiness by bringing misery to others.
Those who are targeted [and those in the law enforcement community are perhaps picked on most often — for obvious reasons] have to be the bigger people, understanding that the trolls in their lives deserve very little of their attention, or respect. As Ms. George said, it’s astounding how little of what the trolls spew is accurate. Or even close.
This is the “gift” of social media. Everyone has a megaphone. Everyone is their own editor. Everyone has their own agenda. And, as our commander-in-chief demonstrates on an almost daily basis, tearing people down is acceptable as everyday sport. A spin through the comment section of any media’s reporting/commentary will provide adequate proof.
This comes with a cost. Capable people opt out of public service positions. People you would want to represent you in Washington, or Montpelier, or on your local school board look at the potential abuse and say no thanks. This is an action of the very few that affects the many, which is why the trolls are being accurately portrayed as the “democracy of the loud.”
It’s frightening that our democracy is being challenged by those who can only find strength in anonymity. Mr. del Pozo was wrong to respond in kind to the troll in his life. He compounded the mistake by lying about it. But clearly the bigger issue here is social media and how it is being used to warp the already imperfect process of communication — on issues large and small. The bigger issue is understanding the cost it poses to a functioning society.
by Emerson Lynn