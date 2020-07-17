Vermont’s hospitals have lost $107 million so far this fiscal year, an amount over eight months that has sent shudders of alarm throughout the health care community and its regulators.
Two quotes in response to the loss should raise the eyebrows of Vermonters: The first was from Alena Berube, who helped compile the information for the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB]: “The state is all hands on deck here to try to figure out how to … ensure that Vermonters will have access to essential services. The second was from Kevin Mullen, chairman of the GMCB: “Things are not all roses. I’m thankful we’re not going to see mass closings…”
Let’s hit the pause button. The central responsibility of the GMCB is to regulate the health care system in a way that does provide an assurance of service. The board has the tools to help hospitals where they need help the most, which is in the setting of rates, and the approval of their budgets.
If the goal is to keep the doors of Vermont’s hospitals open, which it should be, then we should not be reading quotes from our regulators who seem to be wringing their hands pondering total collapse.
Here’s what not to do that the GMCB did: Require the state’s hospitals to do an immediate and immensely complicated and detailed sustainability study. That’s like asking someone bailing water from a sinking boat to take a minute to write an essay exploring what caused the leak, and what could have been done to prevent it, and what lessons could be drawn from the experience for future reference.
Nice idea. All good information to have. But the ship’s about to sink, could we talk about it when the hole’s plugged?
Remember, many hospitals have had to lay off or furlough all but the most essential employees. Nurses and docs aren’t the ones to analyze every “financial metric” a hospital has. And which metric, the pre-Covid metric, the present Covid metric, or what the future might bring?
And when we say detailed, we mean detailed. Everything a hospital does has to be explained as part of a hospital’s contribution margin, its average private price ratio, charge markup, Medicaid to Medicare reimbursement ratio, payer mix and percentage contribution to net patient revenue.
Not only is the request ill-timed, and a use of resources not focused on patient care, there’s a basic issue of trust in play. Hospitals are bleeding money, the availability of services seems to be a question, and the GMCB is asking hospitals to spend time forecasting future demographic trend asking whether they have made the changes in accordance with those changed numbers? The lack of trust is this: When hospitals scrounge together all this debatable information, does the GMCB have the expertise and judgment to interpret it in a helpful manner? When the board asks that every service be of high quality, low cost and that each is sustainable long term, that invites the obvious question: compared to what?
It seems obvious that today’s challenge is to keep afloat what we have; we’re still bailing water. That’s the message the GMCB should be sending.
by Emerson Lynn