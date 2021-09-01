When Gov. Peter Shumlin signed into law the landmark Clean Water Bill in 2015, he did so with the back- drop being St. Albans Bay which had been plagued with toxic blue-green algae blooms so severe that the bay was unusable. The law affirmed that clean water was fundamental to Vermont’s quality of life and it gave the state the authority to control the sources that contributed to its pollution.
There were no false promises in terms of how quickly Vermonters could expect Lake Champlain, Lake Carmi, or our various rivers and streams to be pollution free. It was made clear the work would take decades and that it would be expensive. The law’s objective was to begin the work and to put into place the multi-faceted plans necessary to ensure that the work would be continual, and that the resources would be paired with the necessary people to get it done.
Success is a hard thing to measure when the variables are numerous and progress is almost impossible to measure year-to-year. It’s easy for one’s attention to stray to the next crisis. It’s easy to second-guess the objective, less by intent than by inattention.
Perhaps that is the value of the recent article in the Journal of Environmental Management, submit- ted by the Center for Research on Vermont. It addressed the question head-on: Is it worth it?
The research was headlined: “Quantifying the social benefits and costs of reducing phosphorus pollution under climate change.” The conclusion was, well, it depends on how you want to judge success and whether time is a factor.
If success is something laid out in a cost-benefit ratio and if the time
frame is between now and 2050, then good luck. The economic advantages - property values, tourism and public health - will likely not outweigh the costs of the action required to clean the lake. [In the study it was the Missisquoi Bay area that was studied most extensively.]
The researchers ran the numbers through a complicated matrix of what-ifs, including the impact of climate change and how quickly the phosphorus load could be reduced. But no matter the formula, the researchers could not find a combination that showed that the benefits outweighed the costs until after the year 2050. If then.
There are several things to glean from the research. First, it shows just how imbedded the existing levels of phosphorus are. Second, notable levels of progress would require 100 percent reductions in existing sources of pollution. Third, climate change could throw a wrench into the works in terms of any predictions. Fourth, the discount rate - favorable or unfavorable - could be a big factor in any long-term cost-benefit analysis.
As the researchers asked: “So the question remains: are investments in water quality worth the cost? One possible conclusion is that the costs of improving water quality truly out- weigh the benefits, and therefore, these investments are a poor use of public funds. Alternatively, one could conclude that the benefits of improved water quality have been underestimated, and if properly val- ued, then investments in clean water are more likely justified.”
The question is posed as the “Water Value Paradox” whereby the public most often supports public investment in clean water, but “non-market valuation studies often find such expenditures unjustified.”
The same cost-benefit issue was once applied to climate change; that’s starting to change when people [backed by science] began to ask the obvious question when asked about change being expensive: Expensive compared to what?
Intuitively we understand that if we woke up one morning and found the lake covered in blue algae blooms and the blooms remained, rendering the lake unusable, then applying a cost-benefit ratio would seem rather ridiculous.
As the authors make clear, if our actions are not consistent and if they are not aggressive then it will be long past the 2050 time frame - if ever - before we have our clean water.
But this is not a tradeoff between water quality and agriculture production [the primary source of the pollution into the Missisquoi Bay area]. It’s not an either-or situation. It’s a matter of how we allocate our resources; clean water has to be the final objective. To do that will
require making our farmers whole. They can’t be expected to shoulder the financial burden on their own.
For comparisons, General Motors, along with other auto manufacturers, will no longer produce gasoline- powered passenger cars, vans and sport utility vehicles by 2035. So, we can get the American public to switch from gas to electric cars and do so by 2035, yet we’re questioning whether we can adjust our behavior - at all levels - to significantly reduce the pollution running into Lake Champlain by 2050?
It was understood from the beginning that it would take time to clean the lake. But it should not be a question of intent, something governed by a cost-benefit ratio, or our abilities.
When something crucial to our social, environmental, and economic well being is threatened, we need to respond in kind.
by Emerson Lynn
