The news of 2 Federal Street being for sale brings as much trepidation as it does excitement. The former Central Vermont Railroad headquarters building, at the corner of Federal and Lake Streets, is arguably the most vintage historical building in the City of St. Albans. We are, after all, known as the “Railroad City” and the building, along with its rich history, is a big reason why.
The sale price is $1.9 million, which, even for a 23,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece is a bit on the pricey side. That, plus a six-million-dollar estimate for its refurbishing, will probably keep it on the market for a while. It would be tough for anyone to make any money on a structure that expensive.
Yet, the trepidation remains. A particularly creative part of the building [on the southwest corner facing Lake Street] was torn down long ago. The fear is that a buyer would purchase the building and tear it down to make way for something else.
It’s hard to imagine anything at that corner that would be an improvement, plus it would be a tragedy for the city to lose that history.
Hence the call for some creative thinking. How could the building best be utilized? How could the building be repurposed for something that would add to the city’s TIF efforts? Is there a use for the building that would draw people to our environs?
It’s not the city’s only historical building that should prompt such considerations. The Immaculate Conception Church [St. Mary’s} on Fairfield Street, just east of Taylor Park, also holds promise. It’s a beautiful building that also needs thoughtful [and creative] consideration.
The difficulty with St. Mary’s is that it’s part of the Catholic Church, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, led by Bishop Christoper J. Coyne, has been slow, if not opposed to selling the structure. There is also the fear of the diocese opting to tear the church down rather than to sell it for another use.
Bishop Coyne, however, no longer heads up the Burlington diocese. He’s off to a similar position in Hartford, Connecticut. Perhaps there is an opportunity to revisit St. Mary’s future with the next bishop. The canon law involved in such a decision makes it clear the church can opt to sell the building, just not for immoral purposes. In other words, a would-be buyer must have a clear idea as to the intended purpose.
But, as with 2 Federal Street, it would be tragic to lose the church to a demolition team, which makes us think that both buildings should be part of the city’s vision of what they could be going forward. We have made enormous progress in revitalizing our downtown, why not add to it with the St. Mary’s and Central Vermont buildings?
To do so means having the city involved in the discussions and not leaving the fate of either, or both, to private developers. The buildings are a key part of our history and are well enough maintained to be kept largely intact [the roof of St. Mary’s notwithstanding.] We should add to the city’s progress and its new-found vibrancy by figuring out how these 19th-century structures could be turned into 21st century attractions.
Perhaps this is not a task for our local planning boards. If not, let’s reach a little higher and get some truly creative ideas for us to consider. Let’s do that sooner, rather than later. Much hangs in the balance.
By Emerson Lynn
