On Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 3, there will be the typical budget items including proposals to fund our schools and municipalities, and there will be choices to be made between various people running for office, but on the ballots for St. Albans City and St. Albans Town voters there will be two items of particular note, two items that, if approved, will make us a better and more affordable place to live and work. First is the proposed year-around community pool to be built at Hard’Ack, second is the proposed local-option-tax [LOT], which would generate needed revenue from people who shop here, but live elsewhere.
The proposed community pool — something equally shared by the city and town — is an amenity that almost sells itself. Consider:
• The city has a pool, but it’s more than a decade past its life span, and decrepit. It’s a struggle to open it each year. It’s “open” a little more than two months a year.
• It would cost an estimated $2 million to fix the pool.
• A “fixed” city pool would have its useful life extended by a little more than a decade.
• The proposed community pool would cost $2.7 million, and it’s brand new, with a life span of more than a generation.
• The new community pool could accommodate twice the number of people the city’s pool can accommodate.
• The new community pool would be covered by an air dome, giving us a community pool that would be open 12 months a year. [In January, it would be warm inside.]
How the pool would be paid for is part two, which is the local option tax. St. Albans Town has a local option tax, the city does not, and it’s the city that’s asking the taxpayers for approval. If both city and town voters approve the pool and the tax, then it’s the money from the LOT that both communities would use to service the debt. Operational expenses would be covered by user fees.
The importance of the LOT goes far beyond servicing the debt for the proposed community pool. As St. Albans Town has showed, the revenue generated [a good percentage from Walmart sales] acts as a stabilizer for the community. It’s that savings account on the side that offers flexibility. It’s what allows local government the space to improve things without burdening the taxpayer.
That’s what the city is asking of its voters. That one percent local option tax would generate an estimated $630,000 annually for the city. From a property tax perspective, that’s the equivalent of about 14 cents. For St. Albans City taxpayers it’s the bargain that helps fuel the city’s progress, without the accompanying tax consequences. As the city’s downtown continues to grow, and sales build, so, too, does the revenue the LOT generates, revenue generated by people outside the city.
[There’s nothing like a community pool being built with the help of people staying at the Hampton Inn downtown, who then go across the street to the Catalyst for a morning cup of coffee, and then traipse along Main Street buying goods from our stores, and meals from our restaurants.]
The sales tax is the fastest growing tax in Vermont, and for a reason. It’s built on consumption, which is what plays in favor of both the city and town. It’s revenue generated that spares those nicked by their property tax burdens. And for our downtown retailers, the local option tax is something that is also collected from Internet sales, which levels the playing field for those who pay for the bricks and mortar.
Instituting a local option tax doesn’t mean the spending authority changes. Voters still control the city’s budget. It’s just that a local option tax would generate a lot of additional revenue in a moderately painless way, revenue that, as with the town, gives the city the financial security and nimbleness it needs to keep improving itself.
The combination of a new community pool for both the city and town, and a robust source of new revenue — the LOT — for the city is an exciting prospect for the Greater St. Albans Community. This is what can happen when communities work together. We urge voters to support both.
by Emerson Lynn