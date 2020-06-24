Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Monday stood on Church Street in Burlington and spoke in support of a $120 billion relief package for the nation’s restaurant industry. The legislation is particularly appealing to Vermont, which recently reported 13,000 fewer restaurant jobs than a year ago; one of the state’s hardest hit sectors.
There are a number of industries struck by the pandemic — the construction industry, health care, gyms, barbershops and salons; most will rebound as the states’ economies open up, but it’s more problematic for restaurants and the tourism industry. Social distancing requirements make it virtually impossible for restaurants and bars to survive. As with most businesses, they operate on margins. Running a business at 25 percent of capacity isn’t a profitable exercise for most, if any, restaurants. Industry figures show that three-quarters of our restaurants need to hit roughly 95 percent of their capacity to make money.
It’s hard to square a 95 percent occupancy rate with social distancing requirements. And it’s nothing but a leap of faith to think social distancing requirements will be eliminated anytime soon. Covid-19 case loads continue to expand across the nation, with almost half the states seeing surges in the number of new cases. Some states have decided to slow the opening of their economies. It’s also more than a little disconcerting to see the virus being spread by a younger demographic, raising questions as to what we can expect when colleges resume “normal” operations in the fall.
The proposed $120 billion relief fund Mr. Welch supports is a strong, bipartisan effort with advocates in both the House and Senate, which is unusual given the highly partisan nature of Congress. The odds of it passing and being signed into law are anyone’s guess, but, in the moment, it appears hopeful.
Having learned an earlier lesson in prior stimulus bills, this relief fund bill in the House would not be available to chain-owned restaurants or bars [defined as having 20 or more locations with the same name.] The money would be run by the Department of Treasury. Restaurants would have to apply for the grants which would be intended to cover the revenue gap between 2019 and projected revenues for 2020.
It’s hard to know how the proposal measures out. According to the industry, there are roughly 350,000 “independent” restaurants. Divide the $120 billion by 350,00 restaurants and that’s a $342,000 figure for each business. Obviously, that’s an average and doesn’t take into account the different size of restaurants that would apply.
Still, it’s a lot of money.
Mr. Welch’s relief fund is also a bet on the future. The restaurant industry grew 85 percent between 2010 and 2018. The jobs created were solid, middle-class jobs with incomes between $45,000 and $75,000. Nationally, the restaurant sector employs over 16 million. If there is no additional stimulus money and if social distancing requirements are held in place for at least the remainder of the year, there will be a wholesale closing of restaurants across the nation, including Vermont. The earlier stimulus package — the Payroll Protection Program — was a six-month solution to a crisis that, for the restaurant industry, could easily last for 12-18 months. Or longer.
For states like Vermont, that’s a lot of jobs to lose and they are jobs in an industry central to the tourism industry, one of the underpinnings of the state’s economy. If we lose a significant percentage of our restaurants and bars, we lose a significant percentage of our tourism, which means a steep loss in revenue to the state’s treasury.
It doesn’t take much of a memory to remember the nation bailing out the financial and automobile industries during the Great Recession, little more than a decade ago. Today, we’re talking about protecting the small businesses that keep our cities and towns alive and prosperous. It’s not so much a bailout as it is a means to keep Main Street alive.
by Emerson Lynn