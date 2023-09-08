Vermont Superior Court Judge Greg Rainville is not shy, nor does he back down when unfairly challenged, or shrink from a back-breaking case load. He shares his opinions liberally and has established a reputation as being fair, competent and hard-working. He is, however, not perfect. He has flaws, just as we all have.
In February, Mr. Rainville’s “flaws” were the focus of the Joint Committee on Judicial Retention, a legislative group that reviews judges being considered for six year terms on the bench. Mr. Rainville was first appointed in 2006 and this year had requested consideration for another term.
He withdrew, however, after the review looked to him as if it was an inquisition and unduly prosecutorial. He was accused of being “gruff.” Committee members read comments that had been submitted anonymously, comments from lawyers who pointed to his being “rude and dismissive.” The committee, regretably, gave less attention to another survey, one from his staff and non-attorneys, which, as Mr. Rainville has noted, was “100 percent positive.”
Not only is it ridiculous to give undue weight to anonymous comments, doing so also makes other judges think twice about their jobs. Those thinking about entering the profession might understandably be wary. Each time a judge rules in a case, he or she, has to worry about the lawyer who lost seeking revenge? Should not all complaints be made public so the merits of the complaints could be judged fairly?
But let’s fast forward from Mr. Rainville’s hearing in February to this week, when his circumstances are again the subject of attention. Mr. Rainville’s tenure should have ended March 31, but he remains on the bench pulling full time duty because his position has yet to be filled, a casualty of a process that takes an unduly long time to complete.
The drama about the length of the replacement process for Mr. Rainville has a tone of judgment about it, as if the retention committee is anxious to move forward with Mr. Rainville’s replacement, as if the judiciary will be better served when that happens. Not only is that wrong, but, in Mr. Rainville’s words how the committee operates has had a “tremendous chilling effect on the Judiciary.” Little wonder.
The retention committee should listen to Mr. Rainville’s words and refrain from offering its own biases, understanding that its judgment may weaken the judicial system we depend upon.
Mr. Rainville’s calendar shows him presiding over 500 criminal cases over the next 60 days, which is a frightening number. Our judicial system is a mess. If the present backlog continues, any hope of the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution being fulfilled [the right of the accused to a speedy trial] is laughable.
It is also worth reflecting on what 500 criminal cases entails. In each of the 500 cases over which Mr. Rainville is to preside, there will be a winner and a loser. All Vermont’s judges face similar caseloads. Is it the job of a judge to make sure that in each case the losing side is not emotionally wounded? Is this something they all must consider as they run their courtrooms?
Mr. Rainville is capable of taking care of himself, and he will. He will stay on the job until he is replaced. Once he retires, he will step in on a part-time basis. As he wryly noted in a Vermont Digger story: “Retired judges don’t go through retention.”
Obviously, with 500 cases in front of him and a system-wide backlog Mr. Rainville can work as much, or as little, as he would like.
Perhaps the judicial retention committee - and all others involved - should focus more on strengthening the judiciary and less on judges whose decorum is questioned by the anonymous few.
The retention committee needs to rethink its approach to judicial reviews. It needs to rethink the wisdom of allowing people to judge others anonymously. The committee should embrace its own version of the Hippocratic oath, which means its first responsibility is to do no harm.
By Emerson Lynn
