One of the public policy issues of our time is looking ahead to see how we can rejigger our educational system to adjust to the expected impact automation will have on the workforce. The warning is that if we don’t adjust we will run headlong into a future of greater income inequality, less social mobility and the political unrest that comes with it,
It’s a subject that invites exaggeration, now as it did more than a century ago with the warnings that came with the assembly line for automobiles. It’s generally accepted today that automation will create new jobs and that the gross number created may be close to what we had prior, if not more.
But it’s not the number of jobs created that matters, it’s the sorts of new jobs created. It’s understanding that automation will have the greatest impact on those employed at the mid to bottom levels of the career ladder. This is the same cohort that has benefited very little from the advancements of the past 40 years, the cohort that earns about the same levels [adjusted for inflation] that they did then. For them, “new” jobs may not jobs they are qualified to fill.
It’s an challenge — automation in general — that is being called today’s sleeper issue. MIT has established a task force to explain it, trying to determine which jobs will be most affected and to what degree. The work involves a degree of speculation but what the task force has concluded is that the displacement will happen faster than previous disruptions, and that it’s the central challenge facing today’s educational system.
MIT’s task force has a number of recommendations, but two figure most prominently: First, is creating the political leadership necessary to guide us toward AI-related technologies that “benefit the nation, complementing workers, boosting productivity, strengthening the foundation for shared prosperity…”
Second, is the essential change in how higher education changes its focus. Interestingly, the MIT group drew attention to community colleges as the logical place a rumpled up workforce education effort could best be applied. It’s at the community college level where adult learners are most inclined to go to further their education and it’s the place where credentials for new disciplines are most easily administered. Community colleges are typically places that are less hidebound when it comes to the adaption necessary to adjust to a changing workplace.
An example of this nimbleness will be on display right here in St. Albans with the building of the new CCV campus in downtown St. Albans, and its partnership with Northwestern Medical Center. What brings them together is the need to establish an educational program for would-be nurses.
As the Vermont State College System struggles to negotiate the funding/student decline challenge afflicting most colleges and universities in New England, part of its system — CCV — continues to flourish. It also has a presence in almost each of our 14 counties, putting it in a pivotal position to help drive this evolution in workplace training to an all-county outcome.
How can the state help?
The MIT group also suggested the U.S. tax code be changed to encourage the employment of these at-risk employees. Presently, businesses can write off capital depreciation, and they get credit for R&D investments. The suggestion is to allow — at some level — businesses to experience the same sort of benefits with workers, for example, allowing businesses to write off the cost of training programs, which would allow workers to have their education paid for.
It’s a complicated process; most fundamental transitions are. But the estimates of American job loss due to automation ranges from a low of 10 percent of the workforce to a high of 47 percent. Even at the low end, that presages millions of jobs being lost, and those job losses will affect those least able to cope, those with a high school education or less. As the Vermont student population continues to decline, the percentage of those adult workers affected by automation increases.
As a nation, this issue is central to how well our economy will continue to function. It’s also likely that this impending job loss due to automation will affect rural areas more than urban areas, since, typically rural areas have fewer resources with which to respond.
Given that Vermont is highly rural, and our higher ed community is already being forced to think creatively to survive, and our businesses struggle to find qualified workers, perhaps this is the time to reimagine the educational skills we provide those soon to experience the “progress” of automation.
by Emerson Lynn