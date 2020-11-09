Vermont has roughly $118 million of its federal Coronavirus Relief Fund that has yet to be allocated, according to reports. It’s the task of the administration and the Legislature to identify where the money can best be spent. The allocations have to be made and agreed to by the end of the year, or the state has to send the money back to the federal government.
Agreeing that the money will not be returned is the easy part, agreeing how the money is best spent is what’s difficult. It’s also a given that advocates at every level, representing any and all, are making their pitches for the federal largesse.
Given the damage done by the pandemic, and recognizing its resurgence, legislators should have one central objective, which is to get the federal CARES Act money to the businesses in Vermont that need help to survive and to workers teetering on the edge. Everything else can wait.
According to the information provided, small businesses in our state are reporting at least $300 million in unmet needs. And that, in all likelihood, is a low figure. It’s also a group at increased risk, one whose travails will intensify as winter approaches and the specter of reduced economy activity becomes all too real.
These Vermont businesses are to the economy what an engine is to a car. If they doesn’t exist, nothing happens. The economy tanks.
It’s also a fool’s errand to test the limits of what these businesses can endure. When a business shuts down, it’s difficult and expensive to restart it. Employees can’t afford to wait around to see what, if anything, happens. It’s not something a business owner can switch on and off.
Can we know with any degree of specificity exactly how much a business needs? Or which businesses are most at risk? No. But to hold back because this information doesn’t exist to everyone’s satisfaction is allowing perfection to be the enemy of good. The Agency of Commerce and Community Development, along with the Department of Taxes should, however, be able to make educated guesses as to which businesses are most in need, which businesses have the employment base that needs protecting, and which businesses have the best chances of succeeding if supported.
It also makes sense to support programs that enable workers, and businesses, to stay afloat. Extra money for child care providers is an example. On the other hand, it’s questionable as to the value of giving Efficiency Vermont $4.5 million, as has been recommended. How does that keep businesses afloat or enable workers to make ends meet? It doesn’t.
As well as Vermont has done in keeping its Covid-19 infection numbers low, and its death rate below all other states, we are particularly vulnerable to job losses. That vulnerability is likely to become more acute as winter sets in and our skiing industry finds itself in a full blown snow plow.
The ski industry generates $1.6 billion in annual revenue. It won’t come close to that this year, particularly if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise. We had a record number of cases on Friday [121,504], and if that continues we’ll be fortunate to avoid another lockdown.
The ski industry represents a lot more than just people buying tickets. It affects the state’s entire hospitality industry, which has cascading effects throughout the economy. That’s why legislators need to be using the federal money to keep these businesses solvent and their workers employed.
At present, that’s job #1 for our governor and our legislators.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
