The recent article on the St.Albans City TIF district was helpful in providing an overview of improvements that became possible and gave an easily understandable explanation of the way the program works.
The TIF improvements have helped downtown St.Albans acquire more eye appeal and better access. And the investment may have even helped create some jobs. No one argues that.
The thing that bothers me about the TIF districts is that the money to fund the program comes from the Ed Fund. School property tax money is stopped from going into the Ed Fund and is used instead for economic development through the Tax Increment Financing program. The Ed Fund is state revenue intended to fund our public schools.
Sure, it is tempting to dip into the Ed Fund for non school projects because it contains so much money. It is the state’s biggest fund, bigger than the General Fund. But the Ed Fund is meant to pay for school costs, not economic development.
This is not the fault if any decision made by our St.Albans officials. They saw a useful program and put it to work for the county’s biggest community.
Non-school use of Ed Fund money is a problem that sits in the lap of our legislators. They need to find another source to fund this economic development tool, and stop dipping into the Ed Fund.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.