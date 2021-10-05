The VSC's Board of Trustees last week approved the move to rebrand itself. In July of 2023, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will be known as Vermont State University. Student recruitment for the new university will begin the fall of 2021.
The decision has generated both hope and disappointment. The hope is that the rebranding helps the Vermont State College System climb out of its financial mess. The disappointment comes from Castleton University alumni and students. They were the ones to make the first leap from being a college to a university a half dozen years ago. Being stripped of their name and folded into the larger organization feels, to them, dispiriting. It's a loss, not a win.
Lyndon State and Johnson State were also joined together as Northern Vermont University in 2016. But the name change is so recent that the loyalty to a new brand hadn’t settled in.
It would be no surprise to understand that the University of Vermont is slightly annoyed at the name change as well. The state college system is obviously parroting UVM in the hopes that some of UVM’s name recognition rubs off on them, perception often being the biggest part of reality. In the world of marketing, it doesn’t help to have mixed messages.
It was no shock that the VSC’s trustees chose to go with the proposed name change. Colleges have been moving to “universities” for some time now. It’s seen as a more prestigious step and one that broadens a school’s appeal. It's happening the nation over.
But that appeal can’t be realized in a name change, and nothing else. A shiny new car doesn't go very far if it’s missing its engine.
The VSC’s trustees, and the system’s administrators must send this message to our legislators, along with the name change: Vermont State University is a name change, it’s a means by which the system can consolidate, reduce some costs, and rebrand itself. But that means little to nothing if the name change does not include a strategic vision as to how the system moves forward.
That vision is the Legislature’s responsibility.
If nothing happens, if all the schools continue to function as they have, all on their separate campuses, all with the same faculties, the same curriculums, the same budgets, the same majors and the same relationships, then the system will fail and we will be right back where we were when former VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding warned that the system was not sustainable and that some campuses would need to be closed.
There has to be a difference between then and now, a difference that extends beyond a name change.
Vermont’s taxpayers are the ones paying the bills. Most are supportive of higher education and the attendant economic benefits. Most are supportive of the jobs created. Most understand the VSC’s importance to first generation students and the need to keep graduates within the state when possible. Most understand how vital the schools are to their respective communities.
What they don’t support is paying the bill without knowing how things are going to improve. What they don’t support is the thought of spending an additional $50 million a year to keep the inertia churning forward. What they don’t support is being asked to spend $50 million more just because we should feel guilty for not paying more in prior years.
Legislators are reluctant to get involved, or to lead such explorations because it involves a little pain and a lot of hard choices. College campuses are the most political theaters in the universe. Faculty governance is a nightmare to navigate; embracing change [or rejection] is anathema to their wellbeing.
Whatever the strategy, it’s a given that it will cost more. Vermont has done an abysmal job in doing its part to support higher education. It’s unacceptable that we’re in the national cellar when it comes to their support.
UVM is showing the way in some fundamental respects. For the fourth consecutive years UVM has frozen its tuition - forgoing some $80 million in revenue. It’s also frozen room and board costs, and student fees. The reason, as explained by UVM President Suresh Garimella, is that the school’s high tuition was a barrier to attracting students and remaining competitive as the pool of students declines.
Tuition for the VSC system is also expensive; among the nation’s highest. Vermont also has one of the lowest matriculation rates from high school to college. Cost is a big factor. So are the qualitative aspects. The strategic vision for “Vermont State University” has to address both. At this point, neither exists.
Forging this strategic mission can’t be left to the state college system itself. It won’t happen. It also can’t be assigned to legislative committee heads, the political base is too narrow. This issue is significant enough to require a broad buy-in from the outset, including the governor’s office and the state's business community. [One of the things driving the need to address climate change is understanding how broad the subject is; it is no less so with higher education.]
If this collective effort is not embraced from the outset, then the name change will be seen for what it is; that shiny car missing its engine. You can’t rebrand failure. The goal is so important you would think failure is not an option.
by Emerson Lynn
