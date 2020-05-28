It’s been made clear in Vermont, as elsewhere, that we have more fault lines than we knew existed, courtesy of the pandemic. Margins were wafer thin; what we assumed was robust wasn’t. Now, we are having to choose what must be let go, and what can be salvaged, and what can be not only salvaged but made better.
This is a process that is survivable if the right people are in place and if the stakes are understood, which seems obvious, yet, it’s rarely the case.
In a recent commentary, Richard Slusky, former CEO of Mt. Ascutney Hospital and former director of payment reform for the Green Mountain Care Board, points to the peril being faced by our hospitals and asks whether Vermont’s payment reform initiative [the all payer model operated by OneCare Vermont] will survive.
As he notes, the hospital industry in Vermont has evolved from something modestly profitable to something that’s running on fumes. And that was before Covid-19 struck. Now, the entire industry operates in the red.
The timing is such that every hospital’s CFO struggles to do the same thing, which is to cut costs to match the decline in revenue.
What Mr. Slusky says, however, is that the state’s payment reform model, which seeks to pay hospitals on a capitated basis rather than fee-for-service, or sheer volume basis, has been caught in the cross-hairs. It’s being seen as an expense and hospitals may end up dropping out of OneCare Vermont, reverting to the old fee-for-service model.
It’s easy to see how that might happen. Northwestern Medical Center, for example, carries on its books roughly $3 million identified as part of the “risk” should the savings from the all-payer model not be achieved. NMC lost roughly $9 million last year, if it were to opt out of OneCare, the risk disappears and the hospital’s bottom line would improve.
But for OneCare’s payment reform model to work, it needs more players, not fewer. We need about 70 percent of the state’s population to be on board to give it the proper scale. If NMC were to drop out, the numbers become more difficult. If NMC were to drop out, that might persuade other hospitals, or health care groups to do the same, after all, they are fighting the same budget battle NMC is fighting.
If the all payer model comes crumbling down, then we are left with the same failed system we had prior. The all payer model is based on wellness and health care prevention. The health care profession benefits as the population becomes healthier. It no longer becomes a goal to see how many times a patient can be scheduled for treatment.
Mr. Slusky suggests that if we are to avoid this loss, then we need to have a full throated discussion as to how this is managed and for what reasons. He asks whether the Green Mountain Care Board has the necessary stuff to lead the discussion.
If not the Green Mountain Care Board, then who?
Not only is this Vermont’s billion dollar question, how it’s addressed will figure prominently in the state’s financial health. Mr. Slusky asks, for example, just how many full service hospitals we need, and do they all need to be full service. The question also strikes at the heart of our health care needs; a healthier population is not only the preferred choice but far and away the least expensive to operate.
It cannot be let go, it can be salvaged and it can be made better. We’re lust looking for the voices to lead us in that direction.
by Emerson Lynn