The Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee last week scrapped the controversial proposal to eliminate qualified immunity for the state’s law enforcement community, the 1982 legal doctrine that makes it difficult for people whose civil rights are violated to obtain money damages in lawsuits.
Only three states, Colorado, Connecticut, and New Mexico have ended qualified immunity or limited the law's applications. It was thought that Vermont might add its name to the list, given its liberal reputation and the fact that Democrats have an absolute majority in both the Senate and House. If Democrats wanted the bill passed, they had the votes to do so, and they had the votes to override a gubernatorial veto, if necessary.
They chose not to.
Issues of public safety have a way of splitting political allegiances, particularly in Vermont where “local control” also infers a close relationship between the community and the officers who keep the community safe. Of Vermont’s 68 county and municipal law enforcement agencies, it is a good bet the majority of the departments have decent relationships with their communities. It is an even better bet that communities are increasingly sensitive to the problems that arise when police departments cannot hire enough officers to meet the community’s needs.
The prospect of increased lawlessness in a community unites a tight knot of voters, liberals and conservatives alike. Statewide, it’s a formidable group.
The legislator who shouldered the weight of the proposal to end qualified immunity was Senator Dick Sears, chair of the Judiciary Committee. His committee was hit by a blitzkrieg opposed to the bill, which included the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, community law enforcement groups, the Vermont Department of Public Safety, and the general public. Even Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, a staunch Democrat, and leader of the state's most liberal municipality was also strongly opposed.
Why?
Because although the symbolic power of ending qualified immunity is compelling, the opposition also made a clear case that ending qualified immunity could put the safety of our communities at risk and make managing police departments all but impossible. Mr. Weinberger probably dislikes the fact that qualified immunity creates the impression police officers are above the law, but he also opposes legislation that would make recruiting qualified officers more difficult than it is. Most of our mayors and city/town managers feel similarly.
Mr. Sears framed his dilemma as follows: “I realize that the proponents of the bill will not be happy [with its demise.] And I realize that the opponents may not be completely happy that the issue is still out there. But, for me, anyway, we need to understand: Does Vermont have a problem?”
That is a core question to answer before proceeding with a bill that would arguably make running our law enforcement operations more difficult. It is a question to answer in terms of public safety. For those in favor of the bill, moving forward would necessitate being able to neutralize the opposition, which means showing the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. They would need to show that the public's safety would not be compromised. That would need to happen throughout Vermont, not just the City of Burlington.
With the bill’s death, it would also be a propitious time for our municipalities to take their own steps forward, to make the upfront investment in their forces. To educate their officers. To raise the standards of those they hire. The end game is to avoid the abuses through quality hires and disciplinary programs that are understood and sufficient to deter the targeted behaviors.
The impetus for the bill to end qualified immunity came from the “defund police” movement, which has now been largely dismissed as being counterproductive in most American cities. It is also deeply unpopular, particularly among people of color. Crime, as a national issue, is on the rise and the public is not interested in experimenting with legislation that might weaken community policing. The preferred approach is to do better with what we have and invest in alternatives, like mental health services, or non-police first responders.
This approach might not have the political sizzle that ending qualified immunity has. It is, however, more effective and, even in a deep blue state like Vermont, it is an approach most Vermonters support.
by Emerson Lynn
