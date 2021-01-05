If on Nov.4 the numbers showed Gov. Phil Scott had lost to Progressive David Zuckerman by a couple of thousand votes, how likely would it be that Mr. Scott would claim the election had been stolen, that he, in fact, had won by tens of thousands of votes? How likely would it be to learn that he had spent the weekend calling town clerks asking them to find ways to change the voting totals so that the election might be declared for him rather than Mr. Zuckerman?
Zip. As a state, we’d be appalled. His career as a politician would be over.
But this is exactly what we are seeing with President Trump as he continues to show us how little regard he has for our democracy. On Wednesday, Congress will validate the results of the Electoral College, which will confirm Joe Biden as our president-elect. Yet, the president this weekend spent an hour on the phone with Georgia’s chief election official, Brad Raffensperger, urging him to “find” the 11,780 votes necessary to give him the win in Georgia.
The phone call — thankfully it was recorded — was made almost two months to the day following the Nov. 3 election. It includes snippets like this: “So what are going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Give me a break. You know, we have that in spades already … We won the election, and it’s not fair to take it away from us like this... You know, the people of Georgia know that this was a scam — and because of what you’ve done to the president, a lot of people aren’t going out to vote.” And this: “As you know, every single state, we won every state. We won every statehouse in the country … And we won the House, but we won every single statehouse, and we won Congress…”
That would be a surprise to Vermonters. The Republicans took the statehouse? What’s remarkable about the phone call is that anyone’s shocked. He is as president as he was in real estate. He had no morals then, and he didn’t discover any as president. His life has been a reflection of himself and it continues to be. Why would he change in the last moments of his presidency? And why would he give up a behavior that resonates with 70 million-plus people?
Is it all about to come to an end? A report from Axios says Mr. Trump is considering holding a political rally in Florida at exactly the same time that Mr. Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. It would be a split-screen moment in which Mr. Biden is sworn in as president and Mr. Trump announces his 2024 candidacy. Would this surprise anyone?
It shouldn’t. Can anyone picture Mr Trump sitting respectfully in the crowd as Mr. Biden is sworn in, wishing him good luck, telling him to call if he had a problem?
Jan. 20 can’t get here soon enough.
by Emerson Lynn
