On Monday, President Trump said he would be the one deciding when the states would be open for business. He said he calls the shots. All of them. Past and present. He said any decisions made by the nation’s governors to deal with the pandemic were made because “I let that happen.”
Surely he was pointing to the crown on his head as he was positioning himself to take credit for the good, dismissing any responsibility for mistakes, a continuation of his “heads-I-win-tails-you-lose” presidency.
The nation’s governors expressed astonishment that the president would put himself in charge of each state and how it moves past the pandemic. The Constitution does not give him that power and the claim to that power contradicts most of what he has been saying leading up to Monday’s reversal. As the governors have made clear, how can the president restart something he did not shut down?
For Vermonters, it poses a simple question: Who would you rather have deciding what part of Vermont’s economy to open first, the president, or Gov. Phil Scott? Which would you prefer to decide what our restrictions should be, the president or Mr. Scott? Who is better suited to say whether schools should come back into session, or whether restaurants and bars should practice social distancing for just a while longer? Where do you place your trust — with the president, or with Mr. Scott?
The questions aren’t intended to be partisan. Mr. Scott and the president are both Republicans. The difference between the two gets down to competence, honesty and humility. Mr. Scott knows Vermont, the president doesn’t. Mr. Scott listens to the experts and acts on their advice; the president listens to no one and acts through the lens of a complete narcissist. Mr. Scott has led through this crisis with a strong sense of humility, appealing to all political persuasions; this president knows nothing but the need for self-adulation.
What troubles us most about the president’s proclivity to create dissension is that it’s counterproductive. The nation wants direction and clarity. The public wants to know that its government — writ large — is focused on doing what is necessary to restart the nation’s economy and is unified toward that goal.
The deep irony is that the president has a singular objective, which is to be reelected, yet, he’s slipping in the polls because he continues to make it all about him. The pandemic is not anyone’s fault and, as such, is tailor made for a leader who sees the value in rising to the occasion. It’s exceedingly rare for the leader of a nation to be in the position of guiding its people through such adversity. If done well, it’s the stuff that fills history books.
Mr. Trump hasn’t the integrity, or the humility, or the capability required to be such a leader which is unfortunate because for him to fail puts us all at risk, and that risk is profound.
The hope is that despite the president’s bombastic nature, he will huff and puff and then let the governors lead, as he should. Mr. Scott has made it clear he will chart the state’s course: “It didn’t take federal action to spur us into action and it’s not going to be the federal government that determines when we take appropriate steps here in Vermont.”
Amen.
by Emerson Lynn