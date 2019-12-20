In the early evening hours of Dec. 19, 2019, in the U.S. House of Representatives, Donald John Trump became the third U.S. President to be impeached. As the impeachment votes were cast, Mr. Trump was in Battle Creek, Michigan, standing before 10,000 boisterous admirers, treating the impeachment as meaningless, something that wasn’t really happening.
If by meaningless, Mr. Trump means his political future is no more in jeopardy now than it was prior to being impeached, he may be correct. Remarkably, the polls show no movement. His popularity levels remain intact. The people who despise him still do, the people who like him still do. Even the independents are equally split.
Matched against the top five Democratic presidential primary contenders the president is running neck and neck; in the last week, he has even inched upward in some polls. It is hard to know if this is because the president is stronger, or the Democratic candidates are being found to be weaker. Either way, the impeachment proceedings haven’t made the difference that might have been expected, or, from the Democrats’ perspective, hoped for in terms of voter reaction.
For those who listened to the “historic” back and forth [it was not a debate], the same points were stressed, and then stressed again, for hour after repetitious hour. For Democrats it was about no person being above the law; for Republicans it was the inability of the Democrats to make their case. For both Republicans and Democrats it was about the other side acting purely in their political interest and not the nation’s. [The day long theatre was also a reminder as to why Congress has an approval rating with the public of around 11 percent, the lowest of any institution.]
As historic as the impeachment may be, it was not the stuff of high drama, or enlightenment at any level. The conclusion was as expected, right down party lines. We also know the Senate will not vote to cast him from office. That would require a two-thirds majority, and the Democrats are the minority party. Democrats controlled the narrative in the House; Republicans will control the narrative in the Senate. Barring the unforeseen, the outcome is understood. Mr. Trump will keep his day job.
There is every chance he will come out of the Senate trial stronger than he was going in. It should also be obvious by now that it will take everything the Democratic Party has to beat him in November’s general election. The first clue is the enormous fund raising advantage being enjoyed by the president [he got a bigger fund raising bump as the impeachment proceedings began.]
Like Boris Johnson’s sweeping victory in Britain, the “one nation” tilt still holds sway with a large swath of the American public. Mr. Trump’s voters are less interested in the nuances of negotiated policy for the equal benefit of all, and more interested in the naked pursuit of policies that benefit people outside the system, not the educated elite within the system.
Mr. Trump benefits from the fact that the economy remains strong with unemployment numbers at historic lows, and, as unrelated as they may be, his bull-in-the-china closet antics are what his supporters contend make the economy work. Economists are also pulling back their forecasts of an impending slowdown, or recession. If the economy continues to roar along in the next year, it will be doubly difficult for Democrats to prevail. At least with any of the candidates pressing for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
Still, the president’s dismissals aside, impeachments matter. It’s a stain on the legacy, something clearly painful to the president in his six-page rant sent to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. No president wants to be impeached and future presidents will review the Trump experience with caution. Had the House not impeached him future presidents would have little reason [other than reason driven by moral considerations] not to stray outside what the Constitution permits. It was worth the exercise for no other reason; how else do we restrain presidents from twisting policy and the accompanying power to their own benefit?
For a president who personifies no limits and who has strayed beyond the lines in most parts of his personal and professional life, having the House of Representatives say enough seems not only prudent but essential to protect our democracy.
How this plays out to the electorate is anyone’s guess. We’ve never had an impeached president run for reelection. But it would be foolish for Democrats to believe impeachment will be a disqualifying event all in and of itself. As the folks in Battle Creek, Michigan attested with their cheers for the president and their jeers for Democrats, it’s a battle that’s been ratcheted up a gear. Like the unwrapped Christmas presents under the tree, more surprises are in store.
by Emerson Lynn