Take that, Vermont.
It was a year ago that Corey Chase, a telecommunications specialist with Vermont’s Department of Public Service, went on a ride. A long one. When he finished he had logged more than 6,000 miles along Vermont’s roads, all in an effort to determine whether the cell phone coverage was as complete as the phone companies alleged.
It was not. Not close. The phone companies were telling the Federal Communications Commission the majority of the state had cell phone coverage. Mr. Chase, using sophisticated equipment, was able to prove their claims to be false.
A simple phone survey would have backed what Mr. Chase suspected. Anyone who travels more than a couple dozen miles in any direction, from any spot in Vermont, could testify about how spotty the state’s cell phone coverage is.
What’s remarkable is that – despite the technological advancement within the industry – cell phone coverage in many Vermont locations has deteriorated. How does that happen?
As we have noted before, the two most travelled corridors in Vermont – on I-89 from Burlington to Montpelier, and from Burlington to the Canadian border – have coverage gaps that make continuous coverage impossible.
Those gaps are more common than they were only several years ago, and those gaps are in what can only be considered the most populated areas of Vermont. Mr. Chase hit all the back roads as well, and, as one can imagine, cell phone coverage was spotty to non-existent. The so-called dead zones populate the state like the spots on a hyena.
Mr. Chase’s information was filed with the FCC, as was similar information from other rural areas and from people who doubted the same claims from the phone companies in their states. This reporting occurred because the FCC had set up the Mobility Fund Phase II, which was to push out the development of 4G coverage in rural areas like what we have in Vermont. The federal agency had asked the carriers for coverage information that would help guide the agency to make the most appropriate investment of the multi-billion fund.
In early December, the FCC announced that the information provided by the carriers was not reliable, proven by the “challenge” information made by people like Mr. Chase. The FCC disbanded the fund, and in its place announced that it would allocate $9 billion to build out 5G networks, with the same target market in place, which is underserved rural markets.
So, places like Vermont got the FCC’s attention by proving that the state’s phone companies had vastly exaggerated their coverage claims, but they lost out on the funding. The building out of 5G networks is vastly more expensive than 4G, and generally most effective in densely populated areas. The $9 billion will not go nearly as far in the 5G world as it would have in the 4G world we know.
What we need in Vermont is just basic cell coverage. Here we are trying to make ourselves an attractive place to live and work and it looks as if basic, consistent cell phone coverage is not something that is about to happen any time soon in sizable areas of Vermont. That’s a problem now, and one that will get worse as the next generation continues the move away from landline phones, using only cell phones. There is also the concern that as landline density continues to decline the ability of the phone companies to afford to maintain those lines will also decline. What happens in those areas that have no cell phone coverage and where the phone companies decide it’s too expensive to maintain the lines?
One would think such circumstances would prompt those affected to scream a bit, and one would think elected leaders would hear them and respond. Isn’t this fixable?
But, like a drive along on I-89, just around the Georgia rest areas, the call is dropped. Silence. At so many levels.
By Emerson Lynn