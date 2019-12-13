If the state of our health is the overarching concern is it said to be, then Vermont should be able to figure out a way to parlay the state’s ranking as the nation’s healthiest state to its advantage, both within our borders and to those looking from the outside.
The ranking was announced this week by the United Health Foundation and it represents the 30th year the rankings have been compiled. When the report was first released, in 1990, Vermont ranked 20th.
Thirty-five measures of health are used to gauge how each state ranks and there is a certain advantage small, rural states enjoy, including low crime, low pollution, etc. Vermont also gets a boost with its high school graduation rate [near the top], its generous [by comparison] support of social services programs, and even a high per capita income, and a steep drop in the percentage of children living in poverty. We were even noted for our low incidence of chlamydia, and how few there are of us who are uninsured.
Yea.
It was Vermont’s Health Commissioner Mark Levine, who was most forthright about the report. He was obviously pleased with the state’s number one ranking but added: “We are number one overall but in some measures relative to other states, we may only be doing less badly…Bending the curve on unhealthy behaviors and outcomes is difficult, and we have a great deal more work to do.”
He’s correct, there is nothing in the world of health care that is more difficult to change than the culture that supports the way we live. When Mr. Levine says we’re doing less badly than other states, he’s referring to the fact that, as a nation we’re doing horribly on the obesity front, Vermont’s just doing less horribly. The rate of obesity has doubled since the rankings were first compiled.
It’s also important to use the study for perspective on where we are as a state on the health care delivery front. We can’t look at our hospitals, and our health care system, and argue that we’re doing poorly, or that there’s no value to the reforms that are underway. We can’t have a poorly designed, poorly run system and still be declared the healthiest state in the nation. One has to run in fairly close approximation to the other. We’re much better than what we think we are.
That’s buttressed by the report’s examination of a state’s clinical care operations and health care outcomes that include deaths by cancer and cardiovascular issues, as well as diabetes and infant mortality rates.
The report’s bottom line has to do with outcomes. Which state has the healthiest people and how has each state met the standards that most commonly contribute to that health? According to the report, that’s Vermont.
The way we can add strength to that acknowledgement is to twin it with our payment reform model that will place an increased emphasis on wellness. This is the all payer model being run through OneCare Vt. When [and if] the switch is made from a traditional fee for service approach to a values based outcomes approach [paying each hospital on a per person basis] the focus on outcomes will be even more pronounced and efficient.
If this reform effort is taken through to completion Vermont will be the standard for other states to follow. That’s a one-two punch that’s way above our weight class. We just have to maintain our resolve.
By Emerson Lynn