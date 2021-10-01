Claims of racial slurs and physical violence between the boys’ soccer teams for Enosburg and Winooski are being investigated by the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union and the Vermont Principal Association, according to reports.
No matter the outcome, it's a regrettable circumstance. We should do better, and be better.
Soccer is obviously a physical and emotional game and there will be instances when players - girls and boys - flaunt the rules. That’s why the game has referees. The refs can issue yellow cards, to caution a player, or a red card, which means the ejection of the player for the remainder of the game [and for the next two games.]
In the vast majority of instances, the refs are able to control the game by controlling the players and the coaches. The Vermont Principals’ Association also is notified anytime a player gets ejected from a game. In fact,the association is investigating the circumstances surrounding a Winooski player being ejected for head butting an Enosburg player.
But what about the fans and allegations that Enosburg’s supporters were hurling racial slurs at Winooski players? Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon says his Winooski players of color “were called the N-word, monkey and terrorist” at a game played between the two schools on September 18th in Winooski.
Lynn Cota, superintendent of Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, was quoted as saying: “If either is found to be true, we will take whatever disciplinary action we can to hold the parties responsible. Racial comments and physical violence have no place in the sports arena, or anywhere else in our schools.”
The hope is that the supervisory union does not let the issue pass if it’s verified the racial slurs happened. It’s more than disappointing that the issue is even before us.
If the allegations prove to be true, it would be inadequate for the supervisory union to give the school and the students a verbal slap on the hand in hopes that the behavior would not be repeated.
Two things should be considered:
First, Enosburg should offer a public apology to Winooski. That should be an easy thing; Enosburg, as a community, has always embraced good values, the school is a reflection of those values. The school and its students should not allow a single story, or the acts of a few, to characterize who they are. The best way to fight back is to apologize for the actions of the few.
Second, perhaps referees should be allowed to weigh in on crowd behavior that crosses the line from rivalry to abuse. The refs should give the players and the coaches the option to tone the crowd down. If that fails then the refs should be able to penalize the team with a yellow card, or a red card if the behavior warrants.
This, in effect, is the system’s zero tolerance policy. And we should exercise zero tolerance for players and their fans who are being overtly racist. To avoid the issue is to condone the behavior.
Even the threat of a ref being able to end a game because the fans can’t be civil should be enough. What student body wants that reputation?
One would think that such behavior is rare. That’s the hope. Particularly when it comes to racial disparagement. But the student section of many of our high schools often push the limits when it comes to acceptable behavior. It happens most often with a school’s primary rival [yep, that’s still a thing.] It’s particularly easy to do in soccer since the action is outdoors, one on one, and the players are easy to identify. It's also, sadly, a sign of our social media times when abuse is the norm.
It’s not ideal to make the referees judge conduct both on and off the field. In 99 out of 100 cases it would never be an issue. But in that one case it’s important that the schools, the fans, the coaches and the players know there is a severe penalty for beyond-the-pale behavior. That’s defensible for the simple reason that if we don’t address the behavior now, when will we?
By Emerson Lynn
