President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has meet with broad approval from 60 percent of Americans, according to this week’s Gallup poll. That may baffle many Vermonters, but the president’s polling numbers have been strong in a number of polls, in particular last week, through today.
In the land of Bernie Sanders, that’s jarring. But polls are mercurial things and, as we know, they are often wrong. The president’s poll numbers may drop as quickly as they have risen; that will depend on an infinite number of variables.
What they mean in the moment is that people have the sense that he is doing something, and that what he is doing is big. It’s also the only issue before us, it dominates all discussions, which is why the Democratic primary has all but ceased. Not only has the pandemic kept us in our homes, and not at political rallies, the only thing we want to know is how our health is being protected and how our bills are to be paid.
The public has no appetite for discussions that are not productive. People don’t want to hear what we can’t do, they want to know what we can do.
That applies in Vermont as well. Two of Gov. Phil Scott’s opponents, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Rebecca Holcombe, both Democrats, this week criticized the governor for not imposing a “shelter in place” provision earlier than he has, and, in general, for not having foreseen the inevitability of the virus’s spread, and to have properly prepared for it.
That perception will be at odds with what most Vermonters think and wht they see. The governor has been in their living rooms on a daily basis for the last two weeks, surrounded by staff and providing us access to the medical talent available. It’s been an apolitical exercise; legislative leaders have joined in making it clear that the state’s goals are shared, that they goals don’t come with political labels.
Mr. Zuckerman and Ms. Holcombe should understand that Vermonters don’t have a lot of patience with naysayers. If you’re not part of the answer, then you’re part of the problem. Rather than criticize the governor for being slow to force a “shelter in place” order [which he has done], add to the worth of the conversation by figuring out how Vermont can best recover.
When the outbreak peaks, and then begins to decline, we will start to go back to work as we once did. But the landscape will be different. We will be rebuilding. We will be forced to ask questions that have long been ignored. There will be a massive reallocation of resources. The money from the feds will soon make its way through the state’s economy and we will need to figure out how it can best be repurposed.
All of this will require the best that we can put forth, which is something that can, and should begin now. Mr. Zuckerman and Ms. Holcombe need to be part of that conversation, but they will find Vermonters much more receptive to them if, instead of nitpicking the governor, making themselves look small in the process, they think about how a reshuffled Vermont can be rebuilt. That’s the conversation that builds respect, and, ultimately, loyalty.
Today, what we want to see from our leaders is the competence and confidence that instills trust. That’s what Vermonters see in Mr. Scott and his administration. There is always room in the political debate for disagreement, in fact, it’s vital, that is how the best long-term solutions are found. But there is a difference between productive criticism and criticism intended for self-benefit. Mr. Zuckerman and Ms. Holcombe need to act on that understanding.
by Emerson Lynn