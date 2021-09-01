On September 14, Highgate voters will vote on a $3.5 million bond to bring public water and sewer to the Franklin County airport. It is one of the most consequential votes Highgate will ever consider, not only for the people of Highgate but for all of Franklin County.
The importance of the bond vote stands in juxtaposition to our economic and educational circumstances. We continue to battle workforce availability issues. We continue our push to raise our educational levels. We continue to push for employment opportunities that raise our levels of income; hence reducing our levels of poverty. And, as a region and a state, we continue the struggle to correct a demographic decline that affects us all.
The outcome of the September 14th bond vote address each of these concerns. It also does it in a way that is relatively unique. The district has, at its hub, the Franklin County airport, which is mid-stride in its own development efforts. Its 3,000 foot runway is to be expanded by another 2,000 feet and it’s not only regarded as a top-level airport, but a gateway for our neighbors to the north as they expand their interest in the North American market.
Having this be airport-centric is a huge plus in that a portion of businesses interested are aviation- related. That keys in a sector of the economy that is not only growing but one that is at the upper-end of the wage scale. According to professional economic projections, if the sewer and water connections are made we can expect upwards of 1,200 new jobs within the next 10-20 years. If so, that would approximate or exceed the number of jobs we have in the St. Albans Town industrial park.
For the people of Highgate, Swanton and surrounding towns, that would be a game changer for the next generation. The area schools, in cooperation with the airport and the various new industries, would be able to pair their needs, creating a more secure employment picture for tomorrow’s students. Currently, that opportunity doesn’t exist anywhere else in Vermont. This opportunity is vital to a rural economy that is battling the decline of fewer and fewer dairy farms.
The key to understanding the potential of the aviation and avionics industry is recognizing that it also involves a supply chain that numbers into the thousands. For perspective, more than 12,000 active suppliers are needed to keep Boeing in the business of making airplanes. There are over 2.3 million parts in a 787. [That’s a future with enormous potential.]
While the prospect of secure, high- paying jobs is something every High- gate resident undoubtedly supports, the potential goes beyond jobs and an upscaling of the schools’ educational offerings. As with the Town of St. Albans, Highgate would quickly experience the value that such large- scale development has on the town’s financial stability. Highgate doesn’t levy impact fees on new housing development and doesn’t have an appreciable number of manufactures to generate the tax income it needs to meet its growing needs. Consequently, these needs fall on the backs of Highgate’s taxpayers.
The development of the airport’s industrial park would go a long way toward making Highgate more affordable, and serve as the financing mechanism for the town’s various year-to-year projects for the foreseeable future.
Without the expansion there aren’t any immediate options Highgate has to match the benefits the business park offers. It also helps from the personal perspective of the 25 percent of those in Highgate who must commute 50 miles or more each day to go to work. Having good paying jobs in the same town creates a more welcoming environment for new families looking for a place to live and work, one of Vermont’s more press- ing objectives.
It’s also critical to understand and appreciate how involved and supportive our state and congressional officers are of Franklin County’s air- port and its potential. In fact, there is no single project in Franklin County that has the support the airport does. Both the state and federal government have pledged large amounts of money to expand the airport and its offerings. In other words, it’s not a project we need to sell to Montpelier and Washington. Their support is already in place; a key factor when considering the influence Vermont has in the United States Senate with senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders. [On top of it all, the future development would have no impact on Field Days, which has forever been run with the airport as its immediate neighbor.]
It’s more than a month before Highgate has its bond vote. As with any such exercise there will be those who are risk adverse and for whom change is difficult. It’s important their questions are answered and that the information be fully public and transparent. In today’s social media world, it’s easy for misinformation to gain traction. The only way to counter is to be aware of it and to fight misinformation with accuracy.
With the potential of 1,200 good paying jobs on the line, a transformational change in our educational offerings, and a significant upgrade in Highgate’s economic base, it seems like a good time to be supportive.
by Emerson Lynn
