Thanks for asking.
But we’re good.
No need to ask again.
That is the takeaway from Monday’s St. Albans Town Selectboard meeting with officials from Vermont’s department of children and families. They were here to pitch a proposal to build a temporary juvenile facility near the Northwest State Correctional Facility on Lower Newton road.
The selectboard, backed by a sizable number of local residents, was respectful of the state’s needs but not about to be wooed into being a “temporary” home for juvenile offenders the state needs to house.
St. Albans Town has a long memory when it comes to the state and its prison-building promises. Memories of the indelible sort. The ones time can’t erase.
It was 1969 when the town was the state’s site for a “youth facility” that would house 40 young offenders. But it didn’t stay a youth facility, as the state had promised. It quickly evolved to be the state’s maximum security prison with a capacity for 250 adult men. It’s been expanded almost a dozen times. We have something we didn’t ask for, or want.
[One of the reasons it’s named Northwest State Correctional Facility is that local officials - led by former St. Albans City Mayor Floyd Handy - did not want the attention that would accompany a prison with St. Albans’ name attached.]
The town fathers were focused on strengthening both the community and its reputation. Once upon a time, municipalities competed for the jobs that came with prisons, but that faded decades ago. It was soon realized that families often followed those incarcerated, and when the inmates were released, they stayed. That was not the “growth” the town fathers wanted. They felt betrayed the state took a proposed juvenile facility and turned into a maximum security prison without their blessing.
They have not forgotten.
So when the state proposes to build a “temporary” juvenile facility at the edge of the existing prison, there is no trust it would be temporary. The state insists it would be, that it is in the process of building a permanent facility in Newbury, that it would only need the St. Albans facility for five years or so. Tops. But the Newbury proposal is being fought in court and Newbury voters on Town Meeting Day overwhelmingly voted against having the juvenile facility in their town.
So what happens, five years later, when Newbury is still without a juvenile facility, but ours is operational and meeting the state’s needs? Guess.
The lack of trust between the state and St. Albans Town is further amplified when the subject of available land adjacent to the prison is addressed. The state conveyed 33 acres of land to the town in 1990 when it expanded the prison by 50 beds. The state says it has the right to nullify that agreement with the town, should it choose to do so. The town says it cannot, that it has the development rights to those 33 acres “in perpetuity.”
The state says it would “prefer” to work with the town to “temporarily” rescind the conveyance.
Prefer?
Is that a trust-building word, or is it the verbal fist inside the velvet glove?
State officials should listen to what members of Monday’s audience told them. As Karen Luneau, Floyd Handy’s daughter, said, St. Albans has done its share, “we’ve paid our dues.” Selectboard vice-chair Jack Brigham spoke for the audience when he said: “So what happens when the new administration comes along, and everybody just forgets about all these promises? … I don’t believe you, because that’s not how the state works. I think this thing is going to be here for good.”
No one questions the need, or the responsibility to address that need. There are juveniles who require a place to be treated. But there is also the moral obligation to share the burden that comes with these responsibilities. It is demonstrably unfair for the state to insist that St. Albans be the “temporary” site of the new juvenile facility when the present maximum security prison began with largely the same promise 54 years ago.
There is no trust. That’s a bridge between us that was burned long ago. We haven’t forgotten.
So, thanks for asking.
But we’re good.
No need to ask again.
by Emerson Lynn
