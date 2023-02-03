Gov. Phil Scott has a deserved reputation as a peace maker, someone who uses reason and empathy to reach a consensus, to find a way forward. Vermont’s schools could use his help.
A 60-year-old man, Russell Giroux, of Alburg, died Tuesday night following a brawl during a middle school boy’s basketball game between St. Albans City Elementary and Alburg Community Education Center. Video clips - which have now gone viral - show a chaotic scene of fans on the basketball court either throwing punches or pulling people out of the fray who were.
The cause of death is yet to be determined, but it would not be beyond the pale to think Mr. Giroux’s death and the fight are related.
Let that thought sink in.
We are talking about a middle school basketball game. We’re talking about a sport refereed by volunteers. We are talking about the teams’ coaches who are there because they want their student players to learn about the sport and sportsmanship. For middle school boys these games are often their first experience playing in front of a crowd, or against another school. They are just learning how to play the game. They are there to have fun.
And the parents are there - or supposed to be - to support their children, to be role models, to be mindful of the sport’s larger lessons. The fans are there - or supposed to be - because they like the sport, support the school and its players.
The boys playing that game wanted nothing more than for their parents, and the fans, to be supportive. Nothing more.
What they got was anything but. For this group of middle school boys, Tuesday night’s “melee” will be a stain on their memories.
This is not a circumstance specific to either of the two schools. It’s a problem, at one level or another, that has touched many of Vermont’s schools this year and in recent years. It’s been an issue with schools in Enosburg, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, Winooski, Rice, CVU, BHS, Fair Haven, and the list goes on. Most of the recent incidents have been allegations of racial bias, which has prompted some schools to refuse to play those schools accused of the transgressions.
The Vermont Principal’s Association has taken action. It now requires a pregame reading of a statement in opposition to bullying, hazing and harassment. An online forum has been created to allow people to file complaints about teams or players who don’t comport with the rules. Coaches and refs have to take part in forums to learn about implicit bias.
As appropriate as that might be, it falls short of what’s needed. Schools cannot solve the problem individually, with the result being a patchwork of different policies for different schools. The message gets lost. It doesn’t work for schools to do things separately. This is not a school-specific problem. It’s a problem that inhabits all our schools, and our communities.
The governor, however, can make sure the message doesn’t get lost. It’s the governor who can use the bully pulpit to bring the issue to the attention of all schools, and the public. He should welcome the opportunity.
It’s important because the message presently being sent is to Vermont’s great detriment. Tuesday night’s story has gone viral. It’s been picked up by major news outlets here and abroad. The headline typically reads: “Alburg man dies following fight at middle school basketball game.”
The only way to counter that message is to have a better one.
That message from the governor needs to be one that draws us all in, because we all have a role to play. Valuing the rules of respect and tolerance go beyond the teacher’s classroom. The governor needs to remind Vermonters that today’s work remains unfinished, and that we will be found lacking only if we fail to condemn the violence and refuse to see the problem for what it is.
It’s a yoke we should willingly bear.
By Emerson Lynn
