Vermont columnist Bill Schubart last week on Vermont Digger penned a piece on health care suggesting that progress, at almost any level, will elude us until we have the leader- ship in place to break the $6 billion train of inertia that is our health care system.
He’s correct. And it must start at the top, with Gov. Phil Scott.
Not only has the governor emerged with the highest marks for his man- agement of the pandemic [best in the nation vaccination rate], he has also amassed enormous political capital.
As Mr. Schubart writes, it’s time the governor spend some of that capital.
It’s not as if the governor needs another issue on his plate to feel fulfilled. Guiding the state to a full recovery from the pandemic-caused economic and social chaos is enough for any governor, particularly one that must stand for election every two years. Mr. Scott also has the additional task/opportunity to guide the state toward transformational change with the billions of dollars we’ve been given by the federal gov- ernment.
So, it’s not as if he’s coasting, looking for a challenge to make him feel whole.
But, to Mr. Schubart’s question: Is there anything more fundamental to our needs than our health, physical and mental? No. Covid-19 showed us as much. To add a second question to the mix: Is there any system more complex, or more broken? No. And a third: is there any issue any less welcoming to a politician? Again, no.
To plow forward with any degree of confidence requires understanding what’s broken and why. As Mr. Sch- bart says, “Reduced to its simplest terms, today the health of Vermont- ers must compete with the privilege of those who make billions out of misfortune.”
In other words, the money is in sickness, not wellness. Which is per-
verse. All the money is in fixing peo- ple, with almost none of it devoted to heading off those illnesses before they become acute. Dr. James Fries, of Stanford, makes the case that the most effective way to reduce the cost of health care is through “compres- sion of morbidity”, which means instead of people needing treat- ment beginning in their 30s, that it be delayed - through health care prevention - until their 50s or 60s. The length of peoples’ lives would not be necessary extended, but they would be sick, or need treatment, for a shorter period of time, which means living a healthier, happier life.
The only way that can be accom- plished is to put the priority on pre- vention, which will require rais- ing the profile of primary care and community involvement. The only way that happens is to change how hospitals make their money. Which is the intent of the state’s experi- ment with OneCare, the accountable care organization whose task it is to move hospitals from fee for service to capitated payments. If hospitals are paid according to the number of people they serve the incentive then flips from volume to prevention. A healthy population then becomes more valuable to the hospital than a sick population. It’s also a segue to mental health, poverty and various other social and economic issues.
It’s massively complicated. And it’s political because it’s complicat- ed, involves profound change, and involves a sector of the economy that constitutes about 20 percent of the state’s gross domestic product. It’s an issue that is easily manipulated to confuse and to fight progress at every turn.
Mr. Schubart states the unavoid- able when he suggests that Mr. Scott needs to do what’s necessary to break the inertia that has our health care system operating in a world betwixt and between.
But to do so he will need to reori- ent the Green Mountain Care Board [GMCB] back to its formerly vision- ary ways instead of being managed by members who favor the bottom line metric of simply cutting costs. But the GMCB is an independent author- ity and not subject to a governor’s wishes.
Mr. Scott can decide to lead - a good thing - but he will be frustrated at every turn if the GMCB continues to insist on hospital budgets that are below the cost of medical inflation, essentially forcing hospitals to step away from anything they do other than to depend on sickness for their livelihood. It’s also an issue of lead- ership on the GMCB’s part: The pub- lic, and to some extent the health care system, hasn’t a clue as to the board’s mission, or where it’s head- ed, or what the end goal is. We used to. We don’t now.
It’s unrealistic to expect anything other than what we have with our regulators if there is no strategic vision to the GMCB’s purpose. Regu- lating to what becomes the question.
That is the opening for Mr. Scott, and it’s his challenge. It’s the GMCB that controls the health care sys- tem’s purse strings, and, hence, its direction. If the board continues to whittle back the system’s margins, and in so doing, forces the providers to fight for their day-to-day survival, then the governor’s efforts will con- tinue to be marginalized no matter his motivation. If the GMCB contin- ues to focus on the budgetary details and not the strategic vision then the “hot mess” Mr. Schubart refers to as the state’s health care system will remain, well, a mess.
The governor can be the catalyst for the discussion that needs to hap- pen. And he should be. He can lay out the vision. He can use his success with the handling of the pandemic to set the stage for the next step to a health care system focused on well- ness. But to have any hope for suc- cess, he must first figure out how to get all the players aligned, and that begins with the GMCB, the system’s regulators.
By Emerson Lynn
