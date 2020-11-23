On Friday after this Thanksgiving, known as BLACK Friday, the weather people say it’s gonna rain. By the buckets. And the wind is going to be so punishingly strong the rain will be coming in sideways. Like standing in the ocean’s surf fueled by a hurricane. And it is gonna be cold. Miserable cold. It will be the type of night parents will hide underneath the covers to tell their kids about. And they will whisper, the full truth being too overwhelming to voice in normal tones.
That’s what we’re going with. It’s a better story and one that will live a little longer than the truth, which is that Friday’s Holiday Extravaganza — orchestrated by the City and Town of St. Albans and the Messenger -was cancelled because of the kill-joy pandemic.
You know the story; the governor’s office has banned gatherings between multiple households, which pretty much rules out the traditional Running of the Bells, and planned fireworks, and the offerings from vendors far and wide, and lit up tractors, and, of course, Santa Claus.
The Running of the Bells, which typically attracted in excess of 700 people dressed in Christmas garb, will go on-line, becoming a virtual event. We encourage people to reach for their creativity and sense of humor as they put on their costumes and sing holiday songs of their own choosing. The event goes to support a good cause, which is Operation Happiness. We can’t let being cooped up and kept away from our extended families and friends to subtract from the need to back the county’s strongest holiday support program to supply toys and food to those in need during the Christmas holidays.
Still, nothing easy or fun about all this. As the tidal wave of infections sweep through our communities, we’re being forced to endure all this alone, and in our own homes, in the darkness of November, led by Mr. Scrooge in the White House.
Humor is our lone salvation. Gotta laugh in the face of all this. It’s the only way to gain control. It’s humor that gives us that momentary sense of power over the threat. How else do you not fall victim?
Humor is also something that works best if shared. It’s how we show our commonality. We all feel more or less the same about the virus, and laughter binds us together. Which is why in the early stages of the pandemic the most common memes were about people stockpiling vans full of toilet paper. Or parents working from home who forgot just how much the computer shows when the zoom meeting begins. Or binge watching Harry Potter for the umpteenth time.
There is much to be thankful about. The governor, for example, could have closed the schools and sent the students, along with their books, back home with instructions that the parents would be responsible for teaching the next semester.
Oh, wait. We did that already. Not good. [How do you get the kid transferred out of your class?]
And think of all the extra time we have to clean the bathrooms, sweep the carpets and polish the silver. Weekend travel plans could include raking the neighbor’s yard. [So long as they stay inside... usually not an issue given the offer.]
Then, there are the memes that make you think before you laugh: “If a diarrhea virus hit us right now, do you think people would buy up all the nasal spray?
Then, there’s the real world: For those of us who shop at Hannafords, Price Chopper or any of the local markets, you know as well as I do that there is no way to put produce in those little plastic bags without first licking your fingers to help open them. Right? Doesn’t happen. So if you don’t dare lick your fingers in front of others, how do you get the bell peppers in them? You turn your back to everyone. It’s social distancing. Then you lick your fingers. When the cashier asks if those bags have been licked, you lie.
Just saying.
Remember, this Friday, share a little of the craziness.
by Emerson Lynn
