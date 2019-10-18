The Green Mountain Care Board Wednesday came to Northwestern Medical Center to find out why the hospital was losing money and what it could do to help rural hospitals like ours to survive and to continue to be pivotal players in their communities.
What the five-member heard, and what they saw in their tour of the hospital, and the community, was basically the “aha moment” of health care reform in Vermont.
There are two hospitals in Vermont, NMC and Copley Hospital in Morristown, that are at the bottom of the utilization chart in Vermont. But what does that mean? It means, in NMC’s case in particular, that fewer people are in need of care, and that the type of care required is less costly.
The price of that lowered utilization is roughly $3.3 million annually. In other words, if NMC were treating the same number of people, with the same sorts of needs, it would have $3.3 million in the bank it doesn’t have now. It would be making money, not losing it.
Why is NMC’s utilization rate so low?
It’s so low because the hospital has been focused on wellness. This is the purpose of RiseVt. It’s the objective of a hospital working with patients to avoid unnecessary procedures. It’s placing the highest priority on targeting chronic illnesses.
And it’s worked. NMC’s population base needs less medical care than it used to.
Not only is this the right approach morally, it’s the only path forward that directly addresses the cost of health care. Fundamentally. It costs less to treat a healthy population than one burdened by chronic illnesses.
The board saw this prevention effort being employed at the most granular level — in our schools. They saw classrooms that have embraced RiseVt for so long that it’s become part of their everyday lives.
The awareness of all this prompted GMCB member Jessica Holmes to ask whether the board should reconsider how it evaluates budgets, placing a higher priority on the work hospitals do to focus on wellness and all its iterations. There were questions tossed about asking why insurance companies aren’t bigger participants in the wellness arena, after all, if people become healthier shouldn’t our premiums reflect that improvement?
Ms. Holmes is correct to pose the question. And the answer is yes, the way we regulate our hospital budgets needs to change. [By the way, Vermont is the only state in the nation that regulates its hospital budgets in the GMCB fashion.]
This change needs to happen because we are mid-way in the process to move from a fee-for-service to an all-payer plan in which hospitals are paid on a per capita basis. This payment reform system is the most dramatic change on the health care landscape nationally, and it’s completely predicated on the ability of the state to move toward a health care system based on wellness.
To make this work we have to move the various players into the system, including the self-insured market. Presently, we have about 30 percent of the market participating, by 2022 we need to have 70 percent all in. Places like NMC, because of our demographics, need closer to 80 percent involved.
That’s a heavy lift in short order. But it’s critical that it happen and NMC shows us why. Wellness works as a business model, for obvious reasons.
Where the GMCB can help is understanding that it will cost more in the near term to get the system where NMC is today. This transition to wellness is expensive. But like any expenditure that produces savings in the long term, that money needs to be treated as an investment, not an expense. That difference is fundamental.
To make that transition requires leadership, and that leadership falls not only on the health care system in Vermont but the GMCB, the administration, the Legislature, and the general public.
This is no longer guess work. What NMC’s figures show is that wellness — in all its practical and operational hues — reduces the number of people walking through its doors. Under the current budgetary system, the hospital is being penalized for doing good work, and it’s doing this work by its lonesome.
That was defensible in prior years. NMC needed to prove the merits of its pursuit, which, when its wellness campaign began, was uncertain, at best.
That’s no longer the case. This is the model. It needs its champions.
by Emerson Lynn